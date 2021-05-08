The fight for descent is on fire. In the absence of four days for the conclusion of LaLiga Santander 2020-21, up to six teams are directly involved in the fight: Eibar, Elche, Huesca, Valladolid, Alavés and Getafe. The first three currently occupy relegation places with 26, 30 and 30 points respectively. The Valencia, with 36 to his credit, he cannot breathe a sigh of relief either, although the truth is that they have enough mattress to save the bad drink in case of signing an acceptable ending. Even so, it seems difficult to establish, today, what score will be necessary to continue one more year in the First Division.

With how many points is the category saved?

In mathematical terms, the 43 points guarantee to stay in First one more year. The 40s band will suffice, as head-to-head confrontations make it very difficult for four of the bottom six to reach that number. Can the number of points required be less? The truth is that yes. With 12 points at stake, it seems difficult for four of the six to reach 38, since to achieve it they must add more than half the points in play.

Another determining factor will be the ‘goal averages’. If a team has 38, but is reinforced by draws and triple draws, it has a guaranteed half-term. Perhaps the case of Eibar be the most dramatic. Not even winning all four games, he would be guaranteed to stay in the First Division. If that happened, it would have 38 points. He would still depend on the rest to falter down the stretch to achieve his goal. Of course, everything that is not adding at least ten of the twelve at stake would be to say goodbye to LaLiga Santander. On matchday 35, there is no mathematical possibility of going down, but from 36.

How are the ‘goal averages’?

Taking into account the six directly involved in the descent, here are the decisive ‘goal average’:

Eibar (20th, 26 points)

-Elche: lost.

-Huesca: tied.

-Valladolid: won.

-Alavés: cattle.

-Getafe: still pending.

Elche (19th, 30 points and one more game)

-Eibar: cattle.

-Huesca: lost.

-Valladolid: tied.

-Alavés: still pending.

-Getafe: lost.

Huesca (18th, 30 points)

-Eibar: tied.

-Elche: cattle.

-Valladolid: won.

-Alavés: tied.

-Getafe: lost.

Valladolid (17th, 31 points)

-Eibar: lost.

-Elche: tied.

-Huesca: lost.

-Alavés: lost.

-Getafe: cattle.

Alavés (16th, 32 points)

-Eibar: lost.

-Elche: still pending.

-Huesca: tied.

-Valladolid: won.

-Getafe: tied.

Getafe (15th, 34 points)

-Eibar: still pending.

-Elche: cattle.

-Huesca: cattle.

-Valladolid: lost.

-Alavés: tied.

The death matches *

In the remaining four days, there will be more than one final for the descent between two of those involved. At this point in the season winning a head-to-head is much more than three points: they are not only the ones you win, but also the ones you take from the rival. These are the pending decisive matches:

–Valencia-Valladolid. Sunday, May 9 at 4:15 p.m.

–Getafe-Eibar. Sunday, May 9 at 2:00 p.m.

–Elche-Alaves. Tuesday, May 11 at 8:00 p.m.

–Huesca-Valencia. Sunday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m.

* The parties in question could be decisive or end up being irrelevant. Others not written, such as the Alavés-Levante of this day, could be transcendental in the long run, but in the short term it does not seem to pose a risk for Paco López’s team.

How many points did it take to save other seasons?

The mythical goal of 40 points to mathematically guarantee salvation has passed away. In recent years it has been shown that this figure could be insufficient to achieve permanence, although it has also been seen how teams have maintained the category with lower numbers. Without going further, Celta, last season, saved the furniture with 37. With these scores, the penultimate with the current format has dropped (in 98-99 there was a permanence promotion):

-19/20: Leganés with 36.

-18/19: Girona with 37.

-17/18: Sporty with 29.

-16/17: Sporting with 31.

-15/16: Rayo Vallecano with 38.

-14/15: Eibar with 35 (later saved by Elche’s administrative decline).

-13/14: Osasuna with 39.

-12/13: Mallorca with 36.

-11/12: Villarreal with 41.

-10/11: Sporty with 43.

-09/10: Valladolid with 36.

-08/09: Betis with 42.

-07/08: Zaragoza with 42.

-06/07: Celta with 39.

-05/06: Alavés with 39.

-04/05: Raise with 37.

-03/04: Valladolid with 41.

-02/03: Recreational with 36.

-01/02: Las Palmas with 40.

-00/01: Oviedo with 41.

-99/00: Betis with 42.