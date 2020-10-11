POn Saturday, the Romans, activists and politicians called for an intensified fight for climate protection. Speakers at a virtual TED conference broadcast on the Internet included Pope Francis and Prince William. “The earth must be nourished, cultivated and protected,” demanded the Pope. “We can’t go on squeezing them like an orange.”

“The common goals of our generation are clear,” said Prince William in his video message. “Together we have to protect and rebuild our nature, purify our air, revitalize our oceans, create a waste-free world and save our climate.”

The British heir to the throne had only announced an ambitious and financially extremely tempting environmental prize for innovative solutions to the planet’s greatest problems on Thursday: five winners of the so-called Earthshot Prize are to be chosen over the next ten years. The winners each receive a million pounds (1.1 million euros).

The motto of the five-hour event of the conference platform TED on Saturday was “Countdown”. Around 50 politicians such as UN Secretary General António Guterres, actresses such as Jane Fonda and Priyanka Chopra as well as environmental activists from all over the world called for more commitment to environmental and climate protection.