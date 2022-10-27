WSaving water is considered a civic duty in this drought summer. In emergencies such as a fire, of course, the motto continues to be “Water, let’s go!”. It is not always about the largest possible amount of water. On the contrary, fire brigades can now work very efficiently with water as a resource in many extinguishing operations – always depending on the type and size of the fire.

A water-saving spray jet, in which the liquid is nebulized into a fine aerosol, draws more energy from the flames than a full jet, for example, because of the large surface area of ​​the droplets. The German manufacturer Fogtec has developed extinguishing systems based on this principle, which work with water that is nebulized under high pressure. They are installed, for example, in underground traffic facilities such as tunnels.

The water itself can also be optimized. Various extinguishing water additives such as foam and wetting agents are used for this purpose. They change the chemical and physical properties of the water for different fire scenarios. The US manufacturer Hazard Control Technologies (HCT) describes its F-500 extinguishing agent, which has been in production since 1997, as a universal talent in this area. It consists of surfactants, has been approved in Germany since 2008 and has so far mainly been used by factory fire brigades. Customers in Germany include firefighters from Bosch, EnBW and Schott. In HTC’s home market, Tesla and the mining sector, among others, rely on the product. In industry, where performance and efficiency are important, the extinguishing water additive is well established, says Christian Flach. He is responsible for the product and business development of the German HCT subsidiary, which serves all markets worldwide except America and China.

Very suitable for extinguishing battery fires

The liquid, which is added to the extinguishing water in proportions of between 0.1 and 3 percent, lowers the surface tension of the water and its interfacial tension. In addition, the surfactants can encapsulate the pollutants contained in fire smoke in so-called micelles. Particularly important for the fire brigade: The extinguishing water mixture evaporates at around 70 degrees Celsius instead of the usual 100 degrees Celsius, the boiling point of water. In this way, the thermal energy of a fire can be quickly absorbed and dissipated without large quantities of hot water vapor being produced.

Because of its properties, F-500 is also very well suited for extinguishing battery fires. This scenario is currently being intensively discussed due to the change towards e-mobility and also the growing importance of battery storage for houses. The water-surfactant mixture is not only suitable for electric cars, but in principle for the efficient handling of vehicle fires, says Christian Flach. In tests, it was possible to extinguish burning passenger cars with 40 to 100 liters of the mixture, while around 1,000 liters of water and the additional amount of foam compound required were used to extinguish a comparable car fire with foam.