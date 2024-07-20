“Fight, fight, fight”, Trump shouting in front of the Maga people, reacting with pride to the attack, is the perfect metaphor for the myth of getting up after a fall. And that is exactly what Ferrari is doing now, reacting with courage on the front of technical developments. But let’s go step by step.

Let’s start from a fact that would seem clear: the Hungarian Ferrari seems more balanced, more predictable than it has shown in the last four disappointing races. Thanks to the (courageous) step back in terms of chassis compared to the latest evolution that both in Spain and at Silverstone, two weeks ago, had put Leclerc and Sainz in trouble, especially because of the strong hopping (the famous bouncing).

It must be said immediately that the Hungaroring configuration, without fast corners and therefore with high downforce, is unable to trigger the possible hopping problem. But in any case there has been a step backwards in terms of development and at Spa-Francorchamps, next weekend, where there are fast corners indeed, the Spain and Silverstone-type chassis will be seen only if the weak points of the past races are recovered and corrected.

So, net of Charles’ mistake in the second free practice session, the first part of the objective can be said to have been achieved. Some have said that such a step back in terms of development is not compatible with hopes of winning results in the second part of the season.

Ferrari thinks differently. “Fight, fight, fight”? Exactly: Vasseur, although evidently darkened by the missteps between the Canadian and British GPs, has said several times that the situation can be recovered. Moreover, in the face of the great steps forward shown by McLaren and Mercedes in terms of development, even the Red Bull spaceship seems not to have got everything right in recent weekends.

To give a further hand to the Reds and their hopes from here on, comes an episode perhaps historic, which radically changed the situation of a team for the better. We are talking about the McLaren of 1990, with the famous MP4/5B which was the simple evolution of the MP4/5 that in ’89 had allowed the domination of the Prost-Senna duo. The McLaren of ’90 started well, with a great victory by Ayrton in Phoenix, then repeated in Monte Carlo and Canada. But the great performance of Prost had already begun, who with Ferrari (he had moved there even before winning the ’89 title) had already won in the second race, in Brazil, and at the beginning of the summer signed the string of successes in Mexico, France and Silverstone.

It was at this point, just as it is today in July, that Senna spoke in clear words: “With this car,” he slammed in the faces of team principal Ron Denis and technical director Neil Oatley, “we have little chance of winning the world championship. And the improvements are achieving modest results. We have to go back to some of last year’s chassis specifications.”

No sooner said than done, the bottom section of the MP4/5B was returned to the warehouse and the one from the previous year’s MP4/5 was recovered. And this solution allowed Ayrton to start winning again in Germany, and then also at Spa in Monza. The title was then decided with Ayrton’s unforgettable voluntary ram into Prost at Suzuka, the penultimate race that the Ferrari driver started from pole position. But that’s another story. The one we want to tell here is about a radical technical change, capable of overturning the balance.

Contrary to what is usually pontificated: revolution, not evolution. This is why the season of the Reds is far from over, on the contrary. “Fight, fight, fight”.