Man Kills Mother with Stab, 43-Year-Old Arrested

Yet another family tragedy in Gela, in the province of Caltanissetta: a 62 year old woman, Francesca Ferrignowas stabbed to death by her son at the height of an argument at home. The man, Philip Tinnirellowas immediately stopped by the police. The tragedy in the Cantina Sociale neighborhood. There were frequent arguments at home between Francesca Ferrigno, 62, and her firstborn son Filippo Tinnirello, 43, who this evening, at the height of yet another family argument, he took the knife and killed the mothere. The man, distraught, left the house and walked away he headed to the nearby police station of police. Turning himself in, he tearfully recounted what had happened shortly before. In the meantime, the Carabinieri of the Gela Territorial Department, who are investigating the incident, were already on site because they had been alerted by neighbors. The Scientific Police conducted their findings in the apartment where the tragedy occurred.