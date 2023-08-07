Mark Zuckerberg proposes to fight Elon Musk on August 26

Head of the American corporation Meta (recognized in Russia as extremist and banned) Mark Zuckerberg has named a possible date for his duel with billionaire Elon Musk, who heads SpaceX, Tesla and X (Twitter).

Zuckerberg offered to fight on August 26th. Musk has yet to give him a definitive answer.

I’m ready even today. But there is no confirmation from Musk. And I don’t really believe that it will Mark Zuckerberg

Musk did not confirm the proposed date, but said that he was actively preparing for the fight and was working out with free weights every day. According to him, to compensate for the lack of time for training, he even brought dumbbells to the office.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg is training on a special program and has built an octagonal ring in the backyard of his house. This was extremely disliked by his wife Priscilla Chan. She complained that for two years she grew the lawn and watched it, and now instead of a neat lawn she has to look at the octagon.

Due to increased physical activity, he also has to consume at least four thousand kilocalories every day.

Combat Strategy: Strength vs Stamina

Musk intends to use elements of wrestling in combat. “I choose WWE as my fighting style,” said the businessman. To the question of one of the subscribers about the meaning of the fight with Zuckerberg, Musk replied that the fight in the ring is a civilized form of war. “And men love war,” he added.

Apparently, a protracted fight is not part of his strategy. Musk admitted that in the event of a long fight, Zuckerberg could win due to his endurance. Musk has another advantage – his size. His opponent weighs only 70 kilograms with a height of 170 centimeters (light weight according to UFC rules), and he himself weighs at least 135 kilograms with a height of 185 centimeters (super heavy weight category).

Mark Zuckerberg (left) Photo: @zuck

Musk has already announced that the fight will be broadcast on his social network X (Twitter). He also said that all the proceeds will be given to veterans of the American army.

Zuckerberg was skeptical about the idea of ​​broadcasting in X. “Shouldn’t you use a more reliable platform where you can actually raise money for charity?” he said.

The mask is in pain after a fight with a sumo wrestler

It is possible that the fight will have to be postponed due to Musk’s health. The billionaire claims that on August 7 he intends to undergo magnetic resonance imaging of the neck and upper spine. Based on the results of the MRI, doctors will decide whether he needs spinal surgery. “The exact date is yet to be determined. We’ll find out this week,” Musk wrote.

Musk is suffering from back pain after fighting an unnamed sumo wrestler at least nine years ago. He believes that he damaged one of the intervertebral discs when he tried to tear the enemy off the ground.

Photo: @elonmusk

In 2022 Musk wrotewho suffered from pain for eight years, until he underwent spinal fusion, an operation in which damaged vertebrae are fused and immobilized.

One of the best sumo wrestlers in the world came to the party along with his compatriots. A ring was built in the castle, and Musk met the champion. “He weighed 350 pounds (160 kilograms), and those pounds were not fat at all,” Musk said. “I managed to get him off the ground on pure adrenaline. He let me win the first round and then crushed me. And my back, in my opinion, has since been ruined. from Ashley Vance’s Elon Musk: How the Billionaire Leading SpaceX and Tesla Is Building Our Future See also "Youth at COP28" discusses the agenda for sustainability and climate action

A new operation, if required, could affect Musk’s ability to fight Zuckerberg.

In addition to health issues, Musk faced another hurdle in preparing for the fight. Famed UFC fighter Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov refused to train him for reasons of principle. This was reported TASS with reference to representatives of the Nurmagomedov team.

Musk and Zuckerberg feud over Twitter clone

The two billionaires began preparing for a fight after a conflict when Zuckerberg’s Meta (recognized as extremist in Russia) announced the development of a Twitter competitor app, codenamed Project 92. Musk responded by accusing Zuckerberg of plagiarism and calling him a serpent. Twitter representatives said they intend to file a lawsuit against Meta for violation of trade secrets and intellectual property rights.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Photo: Ramil Sitdikov / RIA Novosti

In June, Musk posted a tweet asking for a fight. Zuckerberg accepted the challenge. Opponents considered the Coliseum as one of the possible venues for the fight, but, most likely, the competition will take place in Las Vegas. The event is hosted by UFC President Dana White.

In preparation for the fight, representatives of the fast food restaurant chain Wendy’s advised Zuckerberg to fly into space “just to annoy” a competitor. After that, Musk invited the opponent to “measure members.”