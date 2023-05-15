a brawl broke out among supporters of different candidates for Minneapolis city council that at least two people were injuredreported the local press.

The incident occurred on Saturday during a meeting of the Farmers Democratic Labor Partyin a school of minneapolisreported the Star Tribune newspaper.

Videos posted on social media show that the fight began after supporters of the Councilor Aisha Chughtai they took the podium, angering supporters of their rival, Nasri Warsame. Some Warsame supporters also took to the podium, shouting, banging on tables and waving signs, the newspaper reported.

Convention organizer Sam Dotencalled the event shameful and canceled it, stating that it was not safe to continue.

At least one person was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not serious, the newspaper reported. A second person was treated at the scene.

There were no arrests, the spokesman for the minneapolis policeBrian Feintech.

Chughtai stated in a press release that more than a dozen of his supporters and volunteers were attacked, and that Warsame’s supporters “came up on the podium, assaulting me and my supporters just as I was about to deliver my speech.”

Warsame said on Facebook that his campaign manager was assaulted by a Chughtai campaign staffer, the newspaper reported.

Minnesota Party Chairman Ken Martin, said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday that “the assaults and violence at the convention for the 10th District were perpetrated by supporters of Nasri Warsame.” Martin denounced the violence and apologized to Chughtai, his campaign and his supporters.

“Harassment and violence are unacceptable, and we expect the candidates and their campaigns to work hard to eliminate such conduct by their supporters, employees or volunteers,” Martin said. “Warsame and his team took the opposite position at convention today by escalating the situation and by encourage conflict.”

Martin said on Twitter that he plans to call an emergency meeting to discuss expelling anyone who commits assault, but did not specify when that would happen.

Receive more international news directly on your WhatsApp