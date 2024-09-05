Knife fight between teenagers in Bologna. During the brawl, which took place yesterday evening in via Piave, one of the involved people stabbed two 17-year-olds. One of the two injured, particularly seriously, was immediately taken to the hospital, but died shortly after from the injuries sustained. The other boy was instead discharged with a ten-day prognosis.

On site, around 22:30, the patrol cars of the State Police. Following the investigations carried out, the officers identified and stopped a minor, whose position is currently being examined by the judicial authorities.