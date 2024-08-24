The little boy was at a friend’s house when he risked drowning in a swimming pool. He was rushed to Gemelli and is in a pharmacological coma. He is in very serious condition

What was supposed to be a peaceful and quiet day of relaxation and fun to spend at a friend’s house unfortunately turned into a dramatic event. A two-year-old child almost drowned in the swimming pool of some family friends. The little boy, unconscious, was transported by helicopter ambulance to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli and placed in coma pharmacological. He is in very serious condition.

Two-year-old boy almost drowned: he is in a medically induced coma

The dynamics of the terrible accident due to which a two-year-old child is currently in a coma

It should have been a fun and carefree Saturday today for a two-year-old boy and his family. They had in fact been invited to spend a day of games and fun at the house of some friends located in Le Rughe (Formello) on the Cassia Bis north of Rome.

When, around 12:30, the little boy was found unconscious in the pool. The emergency services were immediately alerted, and the 118 paramedics promptly arrived at the scene of the dramatic accident. The child’s health conditions immediately appeared very serious to the doctors and paramedics who intervened, so much so that they ordered his immediate transfer by helicopter ambulance while resuscitation operations were carried out.

two-year-old boy seriously injured, almost drowned in swimming pool

Admitted to Gemelli hospital, doctors immediately placed the little boy in a pharmacological coma: he is currently still in danger of dying.

Investigations underway

In addition to the 118 paramedics, the Carabinieri also arrived on site Formello Station and of theRadiomobile unit. The investigators have prepared to open an investigation aimed at reconstructing in detail the dynamics of the accident. They will try to understand if there are objective responsibilities to be attributed for what happened, if the child was adequately supervised or if it was a tragic, accidental fatality.

Carabinieri investigate the accident

The parents of the little boy, of Moldovan nationality, were questioned by law enforcement officers, in a state of deep shock.