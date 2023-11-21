Teams face each other at Maracanã in the 6th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup

Internet users shared memes on social media after the fight between Brazil and Argentina fans before the game at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro. The teams will face each other this Tuesday (November 21, 2023) in the 6th round of the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The confusion delayed the start of the game, which was supposed to start at 9:30 pm, by almost half an hour .

Users criticized the release of mixed fans by the event organizers. The profile @jairmearrependi said that “mixed” rival fans and “they thought it was a great idea”.

They mixed Brazil’s fans with Argentina’s and thought it was a great idea pic.twitter.com/oT8L5QK69J — Jairme (@jairmearrependi) November 22, 2023

Memes were also made associating the game organization with the event producer T4F (Time For Fun). The company has been the target of criticism since Friday (Nov 17) due to episodes that occurred during North American singer Taylor Swift’s concert at the Nilton Santos Stadium, also known as Engenhão.

“What are these rumors that T4F thought it was a good idea to mix the Brazilian and Argentine fans”said one internet user.

Read other statements about the fight: