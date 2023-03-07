This Monday, March 6, several deputies of the Georgian Parliament fought during the debate on the so-called “foreign agents” law. The project has raised controversy in the country due to accusations that it was inspired by a similar Russian provision from 2012. With it, organizations with more than 20% of their funds coming from abroad would be required to register as “foreign agents”. .

The Georgian Parliament turned into a scene of fights during the debate of a parliamentary commission on the so-called “foreign agents” law. This is what the images broadcast in the media and social networks from inside the chamber this Monday show, which show the strong division that this bill is creating in the country.

The video shows a violent brawl between lawmakers after the chairman of the chamber’s legal affairs committee appears to have punched the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which is criticizing the bill.

fist fight breaks out in georgia parliament over draft foreign agents law (russia has used a similar law to crack down on civil society/independent media)pic.twitter.com/9KQJHZ7vzt — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 6, 2023



So far, the ruling party’s Georgian Dream bloc, which holds 75 of the House’s 150 seats, has confirmed it will support the proposal and could count on nine votes from its People’s Force allies.

Inspired by a Russian law?

The law has created a great divide in Georgian society. Critics say it is a step towards authoritarianism and claim it is based on a 2012 Russian law, which has served to repress Russian civil society and independent media in the neighboring country.

According to the proposed text, organizations that receive more than 20% of their funds from abroad will be required to register as “foreign agents” and must submit to the supervision of the Ministry of Justice. If they do not abide by the law, they will face fines.

Several people hold a banner as they take part in a rally to protest against the so-called ‘Foreign Agents Law’ which the Georgian Parliament is set to pass in the future, in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, March 6, 2023. The law says that a Georgian legal entity, which is more than 20 percent financed from abroad, should be considered as a foreign influence agent and has to register with the Georgian Ministry of Justice. EFE – ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

The country’s president, Salomé Zurabishvili, has assured that she will veto the project if it is approved and has described it as “inadmissible” and as a risk for Georgia’s claim to be part of the European Union.

From the ranks of the Government, however, they assure that the law seeks to increase transparency and they deny this affirmation. “The bill does not contradict European principles. After the first reading it will be sent to the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe for it to issue an opinion,” pro-government deputy Nikoloz Samjaradze told EFE news agency.

Protests in the streets against the “Russian law”

The opposition deputy Anna Natsvlishvili had encouraged the media for citizens to take to the streets to protest. “Georgians must flock to Parliament to protest and prevent the adoption of this undemocratic law,” she said.

And, indeed, the outside of Parliament was filled with protesters.

A person holds small Georgian and European flags as people take part in a rally to protest against the so-called ‘Foreign Agents Law’, which the Georgian Parliament is set to pass in the future, in front of the Parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, 6 March 2023. EFE – ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

About a thousand people gathered in front of the chamber chanting chants against “Russian law.” One of the protesters even burned a Russian flag, which opposes its neighboring country joining the EU.

Speaking to the Reuters agency, Giga Bokeira assured during the protest that “this law, which targets civil society, is only part of the big picture, of the broader anatomy of treason, when we have a regime that sees the West and the free world as our enemy.”

For the moment, this Tuesday the proposal will be studied again in plenary session by the legislators.

With EFE and Reuters