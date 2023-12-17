Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 17/12/2023 – 20:46

In yet another chapter involving the fight between the brothers Cid and Ciro Gomes in Ceará, five mayors, in addition to the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, state deputy Evandro Leitão, abandoned the PDT and decided to join the PT.

The politicians are part of Senator Cid Gomes' (PDT-CE) group, but they didn't want to wait for him to jump ship in search of a new party.

Cid is also leaving the PDT, but has no defined destination, as his name faced resistance in the PT. In an interview with Northeast Diary, the president of the party in Ceará, Antonio Filho, explained that there is no way to accommodate the entire Cid Gomes group. “There are 43 mayors, in addition to 15 deputies. This has repercussions in local and regional situations”, he explained.

Leitão's act of affiliation took place this Sunday, the 17th, in a hotel on Avenida Beira-Mar, in Fortaleza. The event was attended by the main names of the PT in Ceará: the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, the leader of the Lula government in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães, and governor Elmano Freitas.

The act of affiliation of “neopetista” mayors was postponed until the beginning of next year. The PT, however, has already announced some names. They are the mayors of Granja, Aníbal Filho; de Chaval, Sebastiãozinho; from Icó, Laís Nunes; de Uruoca, Kennedy Aquino; and from Barbalha, Dr. Guilherme. All of them were affiliated with the PDT.

The mayors of Aurora, Marcone Tavares (former PSD); from Nova Olinda, Ítalo Brito (ex-PP); from São Gonçalo do Amarante, Professor Marcelão (he was without a party). With this, the PT will command 40 city halls in the State, surpassing the PDT and becoming the party with the most municipal executives in Ceará.

The fight between the brothers Ciro and Cid Gomes became public in 2022 with the end of the 16-year alliance between the PT and PDT in Ceará. Ciro Gomes was a candidate for President of the Republic and no longer wants to align himself with the party of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), for whom he was Minister of National Integration.

This year, the dispute extended to party leadership. On November 10th, judge Cid Peixoto do Amaral Neto, from the 3rd Civil Court of Fortaleza, suspended the intervention of the PDT national command in the party's state directory in Ceará. In practice, the preliminary decision returned control of the directory to Cid Gomes.

In the decision, the magistrate suspended the intervention and the ethical-disciplinary process opened against Cid Gomes within the party. The intervention had been determined by the party executive after a heated meeting that featured arguments and exchanges of insults between the brothers.

PDT command in Ceará is strategic for next year’s elections

The acronym's command in Ceará is strategic to build alliances with an eye on the 2024 municipal elections. Tempers are intensifying, mainly, with the dispute for Fortaleza. An ally of Mayor José Sarto (PDT), Figueiredo defends his re-election, while others consider alternatives.

In June, Cid Gomes and André Figueiredo sealed a peace agreement, with the deputy requesting a leave of absence from his position and provisionally handing over the role to the senator until November. The agreement did not come to an end after new disagreements. One of them involved the president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Evandro Leitão (PDT), who had been placing himself as an option for elections in the capital.

In August, under the command of Cid Gomes, the state directory delivered a letter of consent so that Leitão could leave the party without losing his mandate. The validity of the document was challenged by the PDT national executive.