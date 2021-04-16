A fight broke out between drivers on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. Video and details of the incident published Telegram-channel “112”.

The footage posted on the network shows how two men are fighting near the cars standing on the emergency gang – one knocks the other on the asphalt and punches him.

According to the channel, one of the cars is registered to the resident of the Comedy Club Gabriel Gordeev (Le Havre). “This is my driver. I just found out myself. The driver will be fired immediately, “he said in a comment to” 112 “.

In November last year in Moscow, neighbors staged a massive brawl over parking in the yard. The incident took place in the courtyard of one of the high-rise buildings on the street of Pilot Gritsevets. One of the residents was unable to leave because of a neighbor’s car that was interfering with him. When the man came out, the neighbor began to shout at him, after which a fight ensued.

