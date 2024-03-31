The Anti-Begging Campaign at the Dubai Police General Headquarters dealt with a report stating that there was a 14-year-old juvenile begging near a mosque. It turned out that he had left his father’s house where he was living after he divorced his mother and married another woman. The campaign worked to return the child to live under the care of his mother. To get more care and attention.

The Director of the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, said that the details are due to the receipt of information from the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena indicating that there was a juvenile begging and asking for help from people near one of the mosques in the emirate. He was immediately contained and his story was heard. There were severe disagreements within his family due to the divorce between his parents and his father’s marriage to another woman, which prompted him to run away and resort to begging and asking people for help.

He added that the work team in the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena contacted the family of the juvenile child, and after listening to each party’s point of view, it was agreed that the juvenile would live under the care of his mother, who would be the best custodian for him, especially after his father’s marriage, indicating that the differences had been overcome, This paved the way for starting a new page for the juvenile child, contributing to strengthening and stabilizing his life.

Brigadier Ali Al Shamsi called on parents to take good care and follow up on their children, resolve family disputes away from them, deal with them wisely, and guide them without prejudice to sound educational principles and values.

Al Shamsi warned members of society against sympathizing with beggars and giving them money, and not to believe their methods through which they aim to entice people to obtain material and in-kind benefits, with fabricated stories and tricks with which they beg the public in front of the doors of mosques, clinics, and hospitals, or in markets and roads.

Brigadier General Ali Salem Al Shamsi:

• The dispute and divorce between the parents led the child to run away and resort to begging and asking people for help.

• Dubai Police’s efforts, in cooperation with partners, continue to address the scourge of begging, which harms the civilized face of society.

Instant reporting

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of not responding to these beggars or dealing with them with feelings of compassion and kindness, and to help the police agencies by immediately reporting any beggar who is spotted anywhere, by calling the call center (901) or the “Police Eye” service, and through the Dubai Police smart applications. And the “E-Crime” platform for reporting cybercrimes.

He explained that there are official bodies, bodies and charities that anyone can turn to to request financial assistance, pointing out that there are people who explain the reason for their begging by their need for money, and this matter is illegal, and is punishable by the federal law regarding combating begging.

He stressed the continued efforts of Dubai Police, in cooperation with partners, to confront the scourge of begging, which harms the civilized face of society, as it is a form of fraud and fraud hidden by using misleading fraudulent methods, within the campaign to combat begging launched by the Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with strategic partners, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of preserving… On the civilized image of the state, by combating and preventing the crime of begging.