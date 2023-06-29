“BelNovosti”: to fight ants in dachas, you need to impregnate the paper with a means

To combat ants in a summer cottage, you can use a sheet of paper, soaking it with an insect repellent. This advice became known from the material of the publication BelNovosti.

Summer residents were advised to take a sheet of paper and cut it with scissors into small rectangles. Then each piece must be soaked with an anti-ant agent. After the mass is absorbed, the pieces of paper must be stuck into anthills or other places where ants accumulate.

According to experts, the effect will be noticeable in a day – the ants should leave the site. However, if this does not happen, then the procedure must be repeated.

Previously, the owners of summer cottages were offered to fight aphids and ants with toothpaste. To do this, mix in a bowl until smooth two tablespoons of toothpaste, one tablespoon of baking soda and one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar. After the solution, you can spray the places where insects accumulate.