KShortly before 8 a.m., green-white and blue-silver vehicles arrive on three sides of the construction site in the west of Frankfurt: customs control. A man in a mechanic’s clothing slips through a gap in the site fence. Two officers stop him. “I just want … there,” the man stammered in broken German. Looking embarrassed, he follows the officials, who tell him that now he has to go back to the construction site first. Behind the construction fence, which is adorned with pictures of neat apartment buildings in a pretty green area, are the shell of the first building, in which more than 160 condominiums are to be built.

After a few minutes everything on the construction site comes to a standstill, the crane arm no longer moves, and the excavator operators who are digging the pit for the next complex switch off the engines and trot to the colleagues in the center of the construction site. There the customs have their mobile headquarters in a minibus. The most important tool in it, as a spokeswoman says, is the document scanner. Because the 27 customs officers who, together with colleagues from the police, check the builders, first of all have their IDs shown and check their residence status.