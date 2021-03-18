From this Friday, vaccination with Astra-Zeneca is to be resumed in Germany. However, on condition that warnings are given to warn people about the possible risks. Federal Health Minister Spahn announced on Thursday evening.

B.The Astra-Zeneca vaccine is being used again for the corona vaccinations in Germany. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on Thursday evening in Berlin that the temporary stop of vaccinations ordered on Monday would be lifted. The federal government reacted to an assessment of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which the means further than

classifies safely. However, the patient information sheet should be adapted.

At the press conference, Spahn defended the German approach in connection with the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. “The EMA’s analysis confirms our approach,” said Spahn on Thursday evening in Berlin. “It was right to suspend the vaccinations with Astra-Zeneca as a precaution until the conspicuous accumulation of cases of this very rare type of thombosis has been analyzed.”