W.Whichever way you put it: measured in terms of the number of people vaccinated, Germany and the EU lag behind other countries with which one otherwise likes to measure oneself – such as the United States, Great Britain or Israel. There is less vaccine than politically announced, and it is being vaccinated more slowly than planned. While private developers were faster than many dared to dream, production got going more slowly – also because of government failures.

This is the economists’ hour. Dealing with scarce goods is their core competence. You have good ideas not only to better manage the deadly deficiency with a “vaccination plan”, but to overcome it. Even in an exceptional situation such as the corona pandemic, in a market economy it is also politically obvious to first look at what still needs to be done so that private competition can produce full ampoules more quickly. Liberal economists promote the tried and tested magic formula “market-based incentives”; most recently Ifo President Clemens Fuest, who receives a lot of encouragement from his guild for his urgent appeal.

The advice: Politicians must now offer very high premiums per dose in order to give companies and their suppliers a strong signal that accelerated and therefore very expensive ramp-up of production pays off. In addition, an impulse can be set that rewards early deliveries. Measured against the costs of the corona-related standstill, even a hundred times the price of an ampoule will pay off for the EU, the scientists point out.

Anyone who dismisses this as wishful thinking by market fetishists must offer a better alternative. Some economists advocate resorting to methods of the war economy. They are calling for the nationalization of vaccine production in return for (later) compensation.

But when it comes to the compulsory establishment of highly complex global supply chains, one should not trust either the EU or the federal government. Both were overwhelmed with the conclusion of convincing supply contracts. In contrast, private companies repeatedly surprised positively with their innovative strength during the pandemic. You should be given an opportunity to continue doing this.