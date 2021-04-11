I.n Germany, more than 15 percent of people have received an initial vaccination. This emerges from data that the Robert Koch Institute published on Saturday. Accordingly, 15.2 percent in Germany were vaccinated at least once, that is 12.7 million people. 5.9 percent – 4.9 million people – had already received a second vaccination.

According to several studies, the first vaccination already gives a certain protection. According to a British study, the corona vaccines from Biontech and Astra-Zeneca prevented more than half of all expected infections in nursing home residents after the first dose.

After the general practitioners’ practices had started the corona vaccinations and more vaccines were available, the number of vaccinations per day had increased significantly in the past week. The peak was over 700,000 on Thursday, after which it fell again. On Wednesday, the vaccinations were started in most of the federal states in the 35,000 participating general practitioners’ practices.

Dramatic conditions in the clinics

The vaccination rate in the practices could, however, soon stall again. It has long been known that the amount of vaccine for practices will temporarily decrease slightly in mid-April before it increases again.

The situation in the clinics is still deeply worrying, warned the President of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine, Gernot Marx on Friday. There is an unchecked and dramatic increase in the number of Covid patients. Germany should not endanger people in the last few meters – shortly before they could be protected by a vaccination, he said.