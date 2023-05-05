Genoa – A meeting between carabinieri, magistrates and about one hundred students from the D’Oria classical high school, to talk about the fight against terrorism and above all to remember its victims. Starting with those falls, in those dark years of national history, on the streets of Genoa. It was organized this morning – and another one is planned at the Leonardo Da Vinci scientific high school – as part of an interinstitutional project entitled “Justice adopts the School” and supported by the Ministry of Education and Merit, the Arma dei Carabinieri and the “Vittorio Occorsio” Foundation, established in memory of the Magistrate of the Italian Republic, gold medal for civil valor, victim of a neo-fascist terrorist attack which took place in Rome on July 10, 1976.

The brigadier general took part in the training morning Gerard Petittoprovincial commander of the carabinieri of Genoa, the judge Mario Tuttobenepresident of the first civil section of the Court of Genoa (and son of lieutenant colonel Emanuele Tuttobene, victim of a terrorist ambush that took place in Genoa on 25 January 1980) and Francis Cozziformer Chief Prosecutor of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Genoa.

The meeting ended with the intervention of a representative of the RIS of Parma, the Arma department specialized in scientific investigations, which explained to the students the role that these investigations play in relation to the various criminal events and also in the reconstruction of episodes connected with terrorism. The conference, in the spirit of the organizers, had the aim of stimulating a reflection on the subversive phenomenon and on the fight against organized crime, through the testimony of those who lived through those tragic moments and of those who carry out the investigations to reconstruct the events.