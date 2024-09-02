The San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa “has been chosen by the BBC to make an English-language documentary on antibiotic resistance – a phenomenon in which bacteria become resistant to the antibiotic drugs normally used to fight them and eradicate the infections they cause – in the treatment of cancer patients”. This was underlined in a note by the management of San Martino.

“The documentary, which is also planned to be translated into Italian, features a ‘double’ interview with Professor Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious and Tropical Diseases Clinic at the Policlinico, and Dr. Valeria Andretta, medical oncologist director of the Medical Oncology 1 Operating Unit,” the note concludes.