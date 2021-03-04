Collective text

We, women, activists, feminists, members of the French Communist Party, denounce the use of the criminal principle of presumption of innocence to muzzle victims who denounce their attackers. Lately, people who are not usually heard on the subject of sexual violence or respecting, in other contexts, the presumption of innocence, suddenly intervene. While they remain silent in the face of the normalization of sexual violence, they passionately step up to defend the presumption of innocence of an alleged rapist. Through their words, finally shines through a presumption of guilt and lies for the victim. An individual is presumed innocent until he has been found guilty by the courts. This is a principle of the penal world. However, given the seriousness of the rape accusations and the delays in legal proceedings, it seems wise in civil society to apply a precautionary principle as well. The presumption of innocence does not exclude mistrust. It is not an immunity totem. Especially since false accusations of rape are rare: between 2% to 8% of complaints.

When we fight against sexual violence, we give a presumption of sincerity to the victims who speak out. Thus, we do not drag them in the mud, we do not play false compassion to imply at the same time that “The victim took too long to speak, the victim was nevertheless a close friend of the accused, he or she had not lodged a complaint and, decidedly, it is suspicious”. We too frequently observe these techniques of questioning the words of victims; if they sometimes stem from an ignorance of what a victim of sexual violence experiences, they remain a powerful tool of patriarchy.

Yes, the accusation can be made several years after the alleged facts: the traumatic memory can remain unreadable as long as the victim is not able to manage these memories. It is a protection mechanism for which the victim is not responsible and which does not invalidate his word. Yes, the victim can share the life of his aggressor: the hold exerted by the latter or mechanisms such as astonishment and dissociation prevent flight. Most rapes are committed by someone close to the victim. Often by his companion. Yes, making the decision to file a complaint is difficult. Moreover, it is estimated that only 10% of victims file a complaint, and 1% obtain justice. To file a complaint, you need to have money and enough optimism or determination. And be ready to face what awaits: the private life of the victims is sifted and exposed, the second humiliation after the violence. Each year, at least 94,000 women and 150,000 children are victims of rape or attempted rape. Many of these victims remain silenced. Contrary to what some people imply, speaking is not an easy act. To speak is to admit that it does not happen only to others. It’s exposing yourself, losing control, seeing the media and many not always well-meaning people take over your story. It is also to be at the mercy of misogyny or homophobia, one becomes “the mad” or “the hysteric”. Speaking is perhaps even more difficult when you are an activist and fear weakening or exposing to the media the organization in which you have chosen to become an activist.

While some hide behind the injunctions to the complaint and the necessary judicial investigation, it is our duty to unmask the deeply ideological nature of the criminal treatment of sexual and gender-based violence. It is the institutional mistreatment of victims that today allows the persistence of male violence and domination. This violence structures our collective existences. Many have no interest in seeing this word emerge. Abusers, rapists, stalkers and all those who profit from a situation of domination have no interest in society finally taking the measure of the situation.

For the victims, the means are not there: difficult access to psychological care – a vital step in alleviating traumatic memory and its after-effects – due to very expensive and unreimbursed liberal consultations and overwhelmed medico-psychological centers. Justice is a frightening monument which has too little to offer victims in terms of reparation and which mistreats them too often. A society that sacrifices the most vulnerable is a lost society.

The presumption of innocence is enshrined in law, it is recognized and is unlikely to disappear. But the victims are very poorly protected. Rather than denigrating the means that victims have found to react to sexual violence, let’s try to understand: why are social networks replacing police stations?

Let’s take action. Let us protect the victims from their attackers and the psychotraumatic consequences of rape. Let’s put an end to predation within our political organizations. To do nothing is to take the side of those who rape, assault, harass, strike, sometimes kill. Our organizations should never again harbor aggressors. Never again should a victim leave our organization in the face of too heavy a silence, or leave us forever.

As we speak out, it is our collective responsibility to make the change happen. So what to do about male violence? This apparently insoluble question can be summed up in a few transparent and clear words: how do we get men to stop raping?