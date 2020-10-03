Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the Law Commission and LREM member of Yvelines, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Saturday October 3, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the Law Commission and LREM member of Yvelines, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Saturday October 3, 2020. Fight against separatism, closure of bars and restaurants … She answers questions by Matteu Maestracci and Myriam Encaoua.

Separatism: “many solutions” in Macron’s speech

Emmanuel Macron on Friday October 2 devoted a speech to the fight against “Islamist separatism”. “It was an extremely clear speech. When you have problems, you first have to identify them in order to be able to fix them, and you have to face them”, says Yaël Braun-Pivet. “You have to name things. You have to understand the mechanisms at work and the president described them at great length, and afterwards, trying to find the solutions, proposing the solutions. In the president’s speech, there were many solutions, many of proposals “, continues the president of the National Assembly Law Commission.

“It is a speech ‘for’, for our republican values, for what unites us, and not against so and so, or certain categories of people”, believes Yaël Braun-Pivet.



Covid-19: “We must hear” the criticisms on the lack of consultation

Restaurant owners, in a hurry to further strengthen their health protocol in order to remain open in areas said to be on “maximum alert” in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, demonstrated Friday, October 2 in many cities with a concert of casseroles. They denounce in particular the lack of consultation of the government on the closure of their establishments in certain cities such as Marseille. “When we are told locally that we have not consulted enough, we must recognize it” reacts Yaël Braun-Pivet. “Anything we can do to leave them open, we will have to do it”, she specifies.

“We are doing everything we need economically to support them, with all the aid that has been deployed, partial unemployment, compensation for loss of turnover”, adds LREM deputy for Yvelines.

