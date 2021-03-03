Members of the “Génération Identitaire” group ambushed migrants and tried to force them back across the border. Now France’s interior minister has ordered the dissolution of the right-wing extremist group.

D.he French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin announced the dissolution of the right-wing extremist organization “Génération Identitaire” on Wednesday. The reason for the ban proceedings were actions by the identities under the motto “Defend Europe”. Members ambushed migrants in the Pyrenees and the Alps and tried to push them back to Spain and Italy, respectively. Helicopters and drones were also used, according to the Ministry of the Interior. It was also pointed out that Brenton Tarrant, who murdered 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, was one of the supporters of the French organization.

For several weeks, the French judiciary has been investigating the founder of “Génération Identitaire”, Damien Rieu, for inciting racial hatred. In a statement, Interior Minister Darmanin pointed out that “Génération Identitaire” had paramilitary structures such as a boxing club in Lyon, in which the members had been trained in various martial arts. Darmanin compared the organization to a “private militia”. In a summer camp in August 2020, members in uniforms simulated street fights and sang military battle songs.

Le Pen: attack on fundamental rights

Right-wing populist Marine Le Pen condemned the ban as an “attack on fundamental rights.” In a radio interview, she warned against restricting the freedom of those who think differently. There is no criminal law basis for the dissolution, she claimed. Founder Rieu is one of Le Pen’s long-time supporters. On February 20, there was a demonstration in Paris at which hundreds of supporters of the Identitarian Movement protested against the impending ban.