The SPD and the Union disagree on whether initiatives against right-wing extremism should be promoted by a special law. Civil society organizations hope this will give them more planning security.

W.hat against right-wing extremism? In addition to combating the corona pandemic, this is one of the questions that is of particular concern to German politics. The right-wing extremist attacks in Halle and Hanau, racist chat groups in the police force, Reich flags in front of the Bundestag – it is understandable that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) considers right-wing extremism to be the “greatest threat in our country”. But how should you counter this threat?

With a democracy promotion law, thinks the SPD. Like her predecessor Manuela Schwesig, Family Minister Franziska Giffey (both SPD) is campaigning for the federal government to make the promotion of programs for political youth education or the care of victims of right-wing extremism legal. Such programs are currently being funded with 115 million euros under the federal initiative “Live Democracy”. An increase in the budget up to 200 million euros is planned by 2023. However, these subsidies are not based on any law.