The government wants to strike hard against radicalization. After the assassination of Samuel Paty, Friday, October 16, the executive has several associations in the sights. The dissolution of some is mentioned. “LThe government can dissolve an association in the Council of Ministers by decree, if this association has, for example, ‘the aim of undermining the integrity of the national territory’ or if it provokes’ discrimination, hatred or violence’“, details Auberie Perreaut, journalist at France Televisions, in the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Monday, October 19.

“In 2016, the Sanabil association officially had the mission of improving the living conditions of Muslim detainees. But the state accused her of promoting radical Islam, so the association was dissolved. The same year, three religious associations linked to the mosque of Lagny-sur-Marne (Seine-et-Marne) were also dissolved “, adds the journalist.