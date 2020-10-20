After the attack in the Yvelines, which claimed the life of Samuel Paty, the Minister of the Interior announced that several associations risked being dissolved, the government wanting to go to war against radical Islam. Last July, Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio, Senator (LR) of Val-d’Oise, submitted a report to the Senate in which she spoke of radicalization.

“This report proves that for years and years we have not wanted to say what is happening in our country. The Charlie Hebdo attacks have not changed anything, it’s even worse since 2015. Children cannot receive the same education because there are religious norms which make parents impose things on teachers “, regretted the senator in the 23 Hours of franceinfo newspaper, Monday, October 19.

The JT

The other subjects of the news