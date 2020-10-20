The collective against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) is presents as an association for the defense of the rights of Muslims. he is now in the government’s sights. Three days after the assassination of Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior, announced on Monday October 19 that he wanted to dissolve the association. “We have a certain number of elements which allow us to think that indeed it is an enemy of the Republic“he said, adding that the father who posted the video and launched”a fatwa“against the professor referred to this association.

Today, through the voice of its former director, Marwan Muhammad, the CCIF denies any involvement in this affair, and any promotion of radical Islam. According to Haoues Seniguer, lecturer in political science at Sciences Po Lyon (Rhône), this religious conservatism is difficult to attack from a legal point of view: “If this conservative vision of religion does not infringe or exert a constraint on others, you cannot sensibly say that the CCIF does not respect the values ​​of the Republic “. Baraka City, another association targeted by the government, may also be dissolved soon. Created by Salafist Muslims, it presents itself as a humanitarian association.