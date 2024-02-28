Pests eliminated in less than 48 hours, here are the farmers' new allies

A new frontier in fight against parasites in crops was opened thanks to the discovery of nematodes of the Steinernema Adamsi species by the University of California – Riverside (Ucr).

These small but mighty worms offer a sustainable method for reduce the use of pesticides, especially in hot and humid regions where current solutions are not entirely effective. How do these nematodes work? Once introduced into the ground, identify the insects to infect and, through the introduction of pathogenic bacteria, they delete them within 48 hours while they continue to live and reproduce. The results of field tests are so favorable and promising that scientists really think that these worms can help the agricultural sector in fighting pests.

The findings are also supported by ongoing research that aims to explore further peculiarities of worms such as UV resistance and tolerance to extreme weather conditions.