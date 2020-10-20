“What poses a problem is that we have digital platforms that are commercial platforms, American, she develops. The algorithms do not perceive the context well. So, we need Francophones who know the culture, who know our desire, in France, to fight against anti-Semitism, against misogyny, against racism, against homophobia “.

The bosses of the major social networks (Facebook, Twitter, Google, TikTok and Snapchat) are summoned on Tuesday, October 20 by the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, to find ways to better counter “cyber-Islamism”, after the assassination of a history professor in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) last Friday. “We need more moderation teams” and “francophones” on digital platforms, pleaded on franceinfo Sophie Jehel, lecturer at the University of Paris 8, co-author of the book Teens facing trashy images on the internet (2019). “The whole problem of hatred is a problem of interpretation, of contextualization. The algorithms that work robotically do not perceive the context well. So we need humans, we need French people”, explained Sophie Jehel.

franceinfo: First of all, what are the social networks being accused of in this particular affair?

Sophie Jehel: In this case, as in others, we know that the business model of social networks is based on the messages that are the most retweeted, the most shared, the most liked, etc. So, they play on strong emotions, on anger, indignation, designations of scapegoats. It’s part of their business model, so they broadcast it more.

And the border is sometimes fine between these anger that you evoke and calls to violence which are illegal?

As soon as very direct incitement to hatred is identified, with death threats, then there may be reports. And digital platforms will be forced to remove messages that are reported to them. But indeed, all this halo of hatred, which is not necessarily a call for direct murder, it can all slip through the cracks. Especially since the big problem is that no one knows exactly how moderation works on digital platforms.

The whole difficulty is doing this job while respecting freedom of expression?

Yes, because since moderation, that is to say the censorship exercised by digital platforms, is completely opaque, strengthening the demand for censorship poses a problem in relation to freedom of expression. But, basically, what poses a problem is that we have digital platforms which are commercial platforms, American, which therefore have rules and ways of thinking which are different from those of Europe and which apply therefore the rules in their own way.

What is the difference between freedom of expression “in America” ​​and that which we practice in France?

It is less constrained in the United States, and anything related to incitement to racial hatred, including anti-Semitism, is considered potentially as part of freedom of expression. But then, there is an interpretation that is given by the T & Cs, that is to say the general conditions of use of the platforms.

What they enforce on their digital spaces, which are also public spaces – and that’s the whole problem – is their own private law. And as long as we do not manage to obtain that the European public authorities have access to the functioning of the algorithms and to the rules which are imposed inside the algorithms, we will not succeed. Sophie Jehel, lecturer at Paris 8 Universityto franceinfo

Are you expecting something from this meeting of the French bosses of social networks at the Ministry of the Interior?

Yes, I believe that we must wait for more vigilance. The point where we could get something is that the moderation teams of these platforms are more numerous. Also get there to be moderation teams in French, for example, because the whole problem of hatred is a problem of interpretation, of contextualization. Algorithms that work robotically do not perceive context well. So we need humans, we need French people or Francophones who know the culture, who know our desire, in France, to fight against anti-Semitism, against misogyny, against racism, against homophobia.