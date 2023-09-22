The fight againstinflation arrives today at Palazzo Chigi. To preside over themeeting with CGIL, CISL, UIL and UGL it will be the Minister of Business, Adolfo Urso, fresh from an agreement with the associations of large-scale distribution, trade and the consumer goods industry for a pact for a quarter, from 1 October to 31 December, with which to reduce or limit the prices of a basket relating to the products in the shopping cart and basic necessities. The initiative will be illustrated by the government to the unions themselves probably together with the hypothesis of a possible fuel bonus of 80 euros, for which however the executive has yet to find the financial framework.

Read also

But the unions, who had called for the meeting for some time, arrive at Palazzo Chigi with the intention of talking, or hearing people talk, above all about protection and salary increasesfrom the renewal of public contracts to a structural version of the tax wedge cut, from tax relief on the thirteenth to the reduction of tax rates up to pension revaluation. Chapters of a substantial dossier which according to union aspirations should find a place in the now forthcoming budget law but on which CGIL, CISL and UIL would like to see a timing of close meetings drawn up and an all-out discussion take place. But a certain skepticism about the outcome of today’s round is evident. Especially at CGIL which fears a new ‘listening’ table.

“We start from an assumption: that we are in the presence of inflation from profits that are essentially being paid by employees and pensioners. To address it we should use all the tools starting from the increase in wages, with the renewal of contracts, and then with the tax lever otherwise we remain stuck showcase measures. These protocols with large-scale retail trade are and remain rather generic, non-binding, and in any case inadequate to impact the mechanisms that generate inflation. Everyone is making their own sliding scale and only employees and pensioners pay. If we don’t address the wage issue, everything will be resolved in a hot mess and we will have only participated in yet another round table devoid of a negotiating nature in which the government reserves the right to decide”, explains the CGIL confederal secretary, Christian Ferrari, in conversation with Adnkronos.

However, the CGIL leader, Maurizio Landini, will not be present at the table today, involved in a 24-hour non-stop event dedicated to workers’ assemblies and in the Fiom demonstration in view of the mobilization in defense of the Constitution of 7 October next called, together with a long list of associations secular and Catholic, to urge a change of pace in the government’s economic and social policies.

The landing at one general strikehypothesized in case of inadequate responses on the most urgent matches, however, appears ever closer also in light of what for the CGIL, as explained by Corso Italia, is becoming a real ‘political attack’ on the union by a government that ‘fails to provide answers to the country’s needs’ but then responds with ‘promptness’ to ‘question from Fratelli d’Italia on the affair triggered by the dismissal for objective reasons of the former spokesperson Massimo Gibelli in which a certain hostility on the part of the executive towards an ‘inconvenient’ union would seem to emerge, they still note at CGIL.

The Uil leader, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, is also absent while Ferrari himself will participate in the meeting for the CGIL and the Uil confederal secretary, Ivana Veronese. Both the CISL leader Luigi Sbarra and the UGL general secretary, Paolo Capone, were present.