Let’s create a future of equality picks up the thread where it left off. The 2nd Oxfam Festival in Italy returns to shed light on inequality. An ever-widening inequality which permeates the economic, social and scholastic sphere, access to care and culture, and the way of looking at minorities.

Scheduled in Florence, at the Istituto degli Innocenti from 12 to 13 May, the Festival will host scholars, politicians, writers, journalists, representatives of civil society for a multi-voiced discussion on the inequalities that run through our society and on what solutions it is possible to implement field to counter them.

“In a country where the richest 10% of Italians hold more than 6 times the wealth of the poorest half of the population, where the share of families in absolute poverty has more than doubled in 16 years and 1 out of 4 young under 30, is at risk of poverty, in Oxfam we are fighting to reverse the course and contribute to the creation of more equitable, mobile and dynamic societies. – comments Roberto Barbieri, general manager of Oxfam Italia – As we declare in our Manifesto For a future of equality, which we will present at the opening of the Festival, we are committed to an economy based on respect for human rights and the environment, capable of restoring value , power and dignity at work. In other words, the future we see is one of welcome for those seeking refuge, quality public services accessible to all, peace and international solidarity. The Oxfam Festival will be an opportunity to tell all of this, sharing stories and visions, virtuous models and concrete proposals. Above all with young people, to whom the future belongs more than to others”.

MEETINGS OF MAY 12

The morning at 9.30 will be speeches by the Deputy Director of FAO, Maurizio Martina, by the President of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani and by the President of Oxfam Italy, Emilia Romano.

CREATING A FUTURE OF EQUALITY

How to change our economic system and business models to combine growth and sustainability, profitability and solidarity. This is where Let’s create a future of equality will start, on the morning of Friday 12 with Roberto Barbieri, General Manager of Oxfam, Ugo Biggeri, regional representative for Europe of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, Giuseppe Morici, author and vice president Feltrinelli, Azzurra Rinaldi, Director of the School of Gender Economics, Valentina Rotondi, economist and member of the Scientific Committee of Economy of Francesco, Marco Tarquinio, director of Avvenire, and the moderation of Piero Fachin, co-director of La Nazione.

FIGHTING INEQUALITY AWARD – IT CAN BE DONE

And to take stock of the many who have already begun to take care of the future through an enlightened present, Oxfam Italia will award, at 12.00 – as part of the 2nd edition of Fighting inequality, it can be done, dedicated to Alessandra Appiano – who has been able to talk about inequality with their profession and who has tackled it in the field.

Conducted by Ilaria D’Amico and the contribution of the members of the juries: Camilla Baresani, Leonardo Becchetti, Riccardo Bonacina, Nanni Delbecchi, Roberto Giovannini, Vito Oliva, Marco Pratellesi, Giuseppe Smorto, don Stefano Stimamiglio. Gianmarco Laviola, CEO of Princes Industrie Alimentari, will deliver a special award to a company that is committed to reducing inequalities in its supply chain.

The prizes were created by Devis Zani, a student of the Academy of Fine Arts in Florence who was the winner of a specific tender promoted by Oxfam.

THE CHALLENGE OF CORPORATE SOCIAL SUSTAINABILITY: WHAT IS MISSING TO FACE IT?

The afternoon will then open on the great theme of ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance): a grammar that has become synonymous with sustainability for companies, with Italy dangerously lagging behind in tackling the challenges and the different specific weights of the three areas in an integral way ESG, too often transformed into an alibi for neglecting the crucial “S” factor of society, without investing in an intentional, measurable and even additional way, in the human dimension of business impact. With Mario Calderini professor of the Milan Polytechnic, Enrico Giovannini, Scientific Director of ASviS, Giovanna Gregori, Executive Director of the Association of Family Businesses – AIDAF, Giorgia Ceccarelli Business and Human Rights Policy Advisor, Oxfam Italy, Ylenia Tommasato, Director of Sustainable Development Bolton Group and Paolo Iabichino, Creative Director, founder with Ipsos of the Civic Brand Observatory.

ARTFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND WORK

The day will close from 5.30 pm by Daniel Susskind, author of A world without work (Bompiani), addressing the theme of the new challenges posed by automation and artificial intelligence with the problems related to inequality, power and the meaning of our lives . He will be interviewed by Marianna Aprile, editor-in-chief of the weekly “Oggi”.

Again in the afternoon, to broaden the gaze on the world of work in contexts that are only apparently distant from us, there will be a screening of “Qaderat”, an intense docu-film on the experience of female social entrepreneurship in the Middle Eastern and North African context. A vision from which the following round table will take its cue, which will see the direct testimony of Palestinian and Moroccan businesswomen, together with representatives of Tuscan institutions and ethical finance. Moderator will be Umberto De Giovannangeli of Globalist.it.

MEETINGS OF MAY 13

INCLUSION STARTING FROM A FAIRY TALE

Saturday morning we will talk about There is a fairy tale for you too (Bompiani), by the Hungarian author Dorottya Rédai. A collection of 17 fairy tales reworked in an inclusive way with respect to gender differences and minorities. The book, already translated in 8 countries, will be presented by Maura Gancitano, philosopher, essayist and co-founder of Tlon, Boldizsar M. Nagy, curator of the Hungarian edition and of children’s books, with the intervention of Redai herself. The meeting will be moderated by Beatrice Masini, division director of Bompiani.

Even the fashion system will bring its experience of inequalities, renewing and updating the I was a Sari project with its founder, Stefano Funari, the project coordinator Manali Jayantilal Ghaghda and the Mumbai artisan Kalpana Suresh Bomble, who will share the experience and its impact of empowerment, transformation and empowerment. The meeting will also be attended by Maura Latini, CEO of Coop, who will talk about the commitment to gender equality in the Italian women’s agricultural supply chains, especially in Southern Italy, and the Close the Gap campaign.

TIME TO CHANGE

It will then be time to give space to politics, questioning the role it can and must have in reversing the trend. The early afternoon meeting will be dedicated to deepening the topic together with Oxfam Italia, which will relaunch its intervention in Italy with its strategy of change in 4 areas of intervention: social inclusion, gender justice, inclusive education and decent work. A round table – moderated by Simona Poli of Repubblica – during which Linda Laura Sabbadini, Director of the Department for the development of methods and technologies for the production and dissemination of statistical information of Istat, Alessandro Bechini, Head of the Italy Program of Oxfam , Sara Funaro, Welfare Councilor of the Municipality of Florence, Andrea Morniroli, Inequality and Diversity Forum Coordinator, Serena Spinelli, Welfare Councilor of the Tuscany Region, Maria Francesca Cellai, INDIRE Councilor, Emiliano Fossi, MP and member of the Labor Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

WATER DROPS DON’T JUST RAIN FROM THE SKY

The final part of the Festival, from 17.00, will finally focus on the crucial theme of Water, with Every drop counts. Starting from the snapshot of the tragic impact that wars, climate change and natural disasters have on populations in countries such as Ukraine, Syria, Turkey or in the poorest regions of Africa, the meeting will reiterate the importance of guaranteeing water and sanitation services to most vulnerable communities. With the testimonies of Monica Perosino, journalist of “La Stampa”, author of the book “The snow of Mariupol”, by Riccardo Sansone, head of the foreign programs of Oxfam Italia and Giacomo Stefanini, Chief Water Giver & Founder of Wami.

THE CLOSING CONCERT

Finally, a rich and varied concert with the Modena City Ramblers, Giancane, Giacomo Lariccia and the Kabila will close the Festival. Free admission to the Cinema “La Compagnia”, at 21.00 with the presentation entrusted to Angelo di Benedetto of RTL 102.5.

“We have been linked with Oxfam for many years by a deep friendship that has led us to visit Palestine three times for the “Make music not walls” project, to be by their side in aid of the populations affected by the most serious humanitarian emergencies. – concludes Francesco “Fry” Moneti of the Modena City Ramblers – The concert on May 13 will be an occasion not only for celebration and music, but also for reflection thanks to the testimonies of those who, together with Oxfam, bring about changes in people’s lives”.

The 2nd edition of the Oxfam Festival is also organized thanks to the patronage and contribution of the Tuscany Region, the Regional Council of Tuscany, the Metropolitan City of Florence; thanks to the contribution of the CR Firenze Foundation and thanks to the partners Coop, Lavazza, Princes Industrie Alimentari, Publiacqua and Valoritalia.