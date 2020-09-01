After the attack in Hanau, Interior Minister Seehofer announced an independent body on hostility towards Muslims. The cast has now been determined.

BERLIN taz | For a long time it seemed as if the planning was stalling – now it’s getting concrete: the one planned by the federal government Independent expert group against Muslim hostility takes shape. On Tuesday, the Federal Ministry of the Interior announced that Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had appointed twelve members to the body. The group should start work in the fall.

“Anti-Muslim attitudes are not only a threat to Muslims, but also to social cohesion as a whole,” said Seehofer. So that the state and society can act against it “better and more specifically”, he called the group of experts into being. Seehofer had already announced this step in February after the racist attack in Hanau. At that time, a right-wing terrorist shot nine people in and around two shisha bars in Hanau, Hesse, and then killed himself and his mother.

At the end of June, at the request of the left-wing parliamentary group, the ministry had emphasized that it would aim to set up the group of experts – but the votes had not yet been completed and a specific date had “not been set”. Left-wing MP Christine Buchholz described the start of the expert group in the taz as “overdue” and also criticized the fact that the federal government sees no need for its own racism commissioner despite the racist murders.

Now the time has come and the committee should start its work soon. Its composition and working method is based on the existing expert groups on anti-Semitism and anti-gypsyism.

Science and practice

Within two years, the experts are to prepare a report which, among other things, “gives recommendations for the fight against Muslim hostility for various areas and levels”, according to the ministry.

The committee is made up of representatives from science and practice: Iman Attia from the Alice Salomon University, Karima Benbrahim from the Information and Documentation Center for Anti-Racism Work, Saba-Nur Cheema from the Anne Frank educational institution, Yasemin El-Menouar from Bertelsmann Foundation, Karim Fereidooni from the Ruhr University Bochum, Kai Hafez from the University of Erfurt, Özcan Karadeniz from the Association of Binational Families and Partnerships, Anja Middelbeck-Varwick from the Goethe University Frankfurt, Nina Mühe from the Alliance against Islamophobia and Muslim Hostility Claim, Mathias Rohe from the Friedrich-Alexander-Uni Erlangen-Nürnberg, Christine Schirrmacher from the Friedrich-Wilhelms-Uni Bonn and Yasemin Shooman from the German Center for Integration and Migration Research.

They represented “broad specialist expertise on aspects and effects and / or the prevention of hostility towards Muslims in various areas of society”, declared the Federal Ministry of the Interior. The independent expert group is to be supported and accompanied in its work by an office located outside the ministry.