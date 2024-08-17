Home policy

From: Karsten-Dirk Hinzmann

Active resistance: Ukraine has found the right means to counter Russia’s glide bomb terror with long-range drones. Ukraine recently shot down a glide bomb platform – a Sukhoi Su-34 – (archive photo) © IMAGO/Russian Defence Ministry/TASS

The next bombshell on Putin’s doorstep: Ukraine attacks four airfields with drones. A SU-34 bomber is taken out.

Kursk – “Ukraine is waging a defensive war and is pushing Russian artillery to the necessary distance so that it cannot be used against civilians,” said Mykhailo Podoliak. Speaking to the news agency Medusa the advisor from the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj celebrated the latest success against the troops of the aggressor Vladimir Putin. With its drones, Ukraine has landed the next blow against Russia’s glide bomb terror, as Newsweek reported.

According to the magazine, four military airports were successfully attacked with long-range drones – all on Russian territory in the Voronezh, Kursk and Nizhny Novgorod regions: the Khalino, Savasleyka, Borisoglebsk and Baltimore airfields. According to the report, Ukraine had deliberately wanted to neutralize fuel depots and hangars, as the Ukrainian military announced; these included modern Su-34 and Su-35 fighter jets – the machines that are bringing the most devastating terror to the Ukraine war with glide bombs. These are the machines that mostly operate outside of the Ukrainian air defense and support Russia’s offensive in the east.

There is no information available about the extent of the damage, and even satellite images distributed via social media hardly provide any reliable information.

Putin’s new painful loss: Ukraine reports shooting down of a fighter jet

Loud Newsweek However, Ukraine reports that it has inflicted another painful loss on Putin as part of its various operations: a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was shot down over Kursk recently. Apparently, the frequency of Ukrainian attacks is becoming shorter and shorter. At the end of July, Ukraine had already inflicted enormous damage on Russia’s strategic bomber fleet. Ukrainian drones are said to have flown almost 2,000 kilometers to the north of Russia and damaged an airfield and a strategic TU-22M3 bomber; this is reported by the Ukrainian PravdaDictator Vladimir Putin can no longer feel safe in his own empire.

The station n-tv even claims that with the massed and coordinated operation on four airfields, Ukraine has now carried out “the most massive attack on Russian airfields since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022”. It is possible that the glide bomb attacks on Ukraine are slowly losing their terror because the Russian planes are having to retreat further and further, and Ukraine’s F-16 aircraft could soon intervene in active air defense.

Russia has, according to Newsweekmerely confirmed the attacks and reported “a massive wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on its territory” – in total, the Russian air defense announced 37 attacks over Kursk, another 37 over Voronezh, and eleven over the Nizhny Novgorod region – Russia claims to have neutralized a large part of these and put the number of repelled drones at 117.

Waiting in vain for the green light: Ukraine launches offensives with on-board resources

Ukraine will continue down this path because it cannot attack Russian territory with the long-range weapons from the West. This applies to the ATACMS missiles (Army Tactical Missile System) as well as to the weapons on board the F-16 – the Institute for the Study of War had already located airfields within ATACMS range. The targets are clear: more than 50 bases and more than a dozen airfields are within ATACMS firing range. Ukraine is waiting for the green light – which has still not been given.

The magazine Armyinform reported at the end of June that Ukraine had therefore begun serial production of attack drones with a range of more than 1,000 kilometers; this was what Herman Smetanin said. The head of the state-owned Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom is keen to respond “more flexibly and inventively” to Russia’s “huge resources and its super-strong industry” in weapons production.

“Ukraine is the only country in the world that has built up armed forces for unmanned systems, and that gives cause for hope,” Ivan Havryliuk told the US broadcaster in June ABCThe Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense wanted to show the West his readiness to defend himself and to motivate them to provide more extensive assistance. He may even succeed in doing so. The offensives, which were carried out on his own initiative and with his own resources, have led to serious losses for the Russian invasion army.

Surprise, movement, speed: Ukraine against glide bomb terror

“The Ukrainians have just experienced that they have achieved success through surprise, through movement, through speed – that they have achieved success through this, that they have taken the initiative through this; and I am already assuming that they will prepare further actions of this kind in their operational planning,” says Christian Freuding in the Bundeswehr podcast. InquiredThe Major General of the Ukrainian Special Staff in the Ministry of Defense also stated that even the widespread attacks by the Ukrainians on Russian territory did not constitute a breach of international law. “Ukraine is defending itself in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations. International law has no two opinions on this either.”

It remains clear that Ukraine is on the defensive and can continue to do so on Russian territory. “The aggressor is clearly Russia,” he says. How Newsweek reported that Kiev had long declared the Russian military bases to be legitimate targets and had repeatedly neutralized Russian supplies there. “With the establishment of the USF, we have begun to prepare for the war of the future, not the war of the past,” said ABC Ukrainian Colonel Vadym Sucharewskyj, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of Ukraine.

The establishment of the new branch of Ukraine has shown the whole world that the armed forces have turned away from conservative approaches, he explains. Sukharevskyj explained to the US news channel that Ukraine’s unique selling point is the diversity of drone production in the country. The Ukrainian military has now signed contracts with more than 125 manufacturers for the production or development. Despite everything, scientists believe that drones are still at the very beginning of their potential, emphasize Tomas Milasauskas and Liudvikas Jaškūnas from the think tank Atlantic Council.

Ukraine confident thanks to drones: “We have everything to win against the Russian Federation”

Opposite the station ABC Sukharevskyi also spoke of a multilateral coalition of Western countries that exists parallel to NATO structures to further improve military drone technology: “The drone coalition works and is quite efficient,” he told the broadcaster, naming a number of countries “that are involved in the production and transfer of drones to Ukraine,” as he put it: Latvia, Great Britain, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Denmark, Canada and Australia.

Herman Smetanin is satisfied with the intermediate steps achieved so far, as he Armyinform “In a relatively short period of time, we have developed and mass-produced our own long-range attack drones. Now they hit strategic enemy targets at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers. We have become more non-linear and innovative,” he says. “Over time, David realized that fighting Goliath with Goliath’s own methods was a wrong idea. In the end, he chose the weapon that could bring victory and used it skillfully.”

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine is also optimistic that this approach will bring the seemingly overwhelming aggressor to its knees, as Ivan Havryliuk told ABC emphasized: “We have everything to win the war against the Russian Federation. Everything to replace a human being in the trenches, at sea, in the air and under water.” (Karsten Hinzmann)