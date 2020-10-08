D.he American Internet company Facebook wants to take action against misleading information about the outcome of the American presidential election with an advertising ban. Shortly after the polling stations closed on November 3, the leading online network should not be able to place advertisements for political or social issues related to the polls, the Californian company announced on Wednesday.

Entries that prematurely declared one of the candidates the winner or cast doubt on the counting results would be provided with references to reliable information from the media and electoral authorities, Facebook managers said at a press conference. It is expressly informed that “the counting has not yet been completed and no winner has yet been determined”.

Facebook manager Monika Bickert emphasized that since the introduction of rules on Facebook against the intimidation of voters, such precautions of the online network have been further strengthened. Before the American presidential election on November 3, Facebook and the Instagram network belonging to the group are particularly vigilant. After all, “an increase in efforts to intimidate voters” can be expected in the last few days before the polls, Bickert said. Facebook will therefore remove entries that call “in military language” to go to a polling station. Posts calling on people to carry weapons when voting or not to vote had already been banned in the past.

The American President Donald Trump wants to be confirmed in office. The Democratic ex-Vice President Joe Biden competes against him. Trump has repeatedly refused to accept the official election result in any case. He warns against manipulation through the possibility of postal voting, which this time especially many citizens use due to the corona pandemic. Because of the large number of postal voters, it could be a particularly long time this year before the election winner is determined.

In the 2016 election, Facebook was massively misused for misleading campaigns. As a result, the American company was repeatedly accused of being too lax with misleading content. With a view to the upcoming presidential election, Facebook now assured that it was “better prepared than ever before”.