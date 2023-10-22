It was his last fight after 34 years: Firat Arslan won the WBA cruiserweight gold world title against Edin Puhalo, who was 18 years his junior.

box oldie Firat Arslan ended his professional career with a win. The 53-year-old won against Edin Puhalo from Bosnia-Herzegovina, who is 18 years his junior, on Saturday by technical knockout in the sixth round. With his 55th victory in his 67th professional fight, Arslan secured the WBA gold world cruiserweight title in Göppingen.

Arslan was in distress at the start of the fight. After sending his opponent to the ground with a fierce left in the second round, the veteran took control. After the sixth round ended early, Arslan sank to his knees in relief. Puhalo complained that he had been hit in the back of the head.

“Thank you all for coming and believing in me, even though I’m already 53,” Arslan, who was born in Friedberg, called out to the spectators in the arena after the fight. He made his professional debut in 1997 and became WBA world champion in 2007.