José Fort

Honorary journalist, former head of the International de l’Humanité section

We knew that Cuba in terms of public health occupied a prominent place in the world, including compared to Western or so-called rich countries. WHO has often noted the excellence and efficiency of the Cuban health system, closely linked to research and development in a closed cycle.

Despite the economic strangulation decreed by the powerful neighbor for more than sixty years, despite a blockade reinforced with the latest measures adopted by Trump, despite the restrictions in the daily life of the population, Cuba has succeeded in building and maintaining a system of health based on preventive medicine, to be installed even in the smallest village of dispensaries, to train doctors and nurses in numbers and quality capable, also, during the pandemic, of going to help in more than 30 countries.

Infant mortality rate in Cuba? 4.2 per 1,000. The best indicator for the continent and the third world. Cuba’s infant mortality rate is even lower than that of the United States and is among the lowest in the world. Life expectancy? 78 years old. One of the best students in the Americas and in the Third World, with an indicator similar to that of the most developed nations. On average, Cubans live thirty years longer than their Haitian neighbors. By 2025, Cuba will have the highest proportion of people over 60 in Latin America. The global pandemic is hitting Latin America and the Caribbean wildly. Deaths even in the streets as in Ecuador or Peru, corpses no longer knowing where to bury them in Brazil, or in a city like Manaus which no longer has oxygen except that delivered to it by neighboring Venezuela.

The virus has also struck Cuba. Except that the island has limited the fallout, by taking drastic containment measures and, above all, by mobilizing all its nursing staff, up to medical students who, every day, go directly to meet families.

Cuba announces for the next few weeks the production of 100 million doses of the “Sovereignty 02” vaccine and a goal of vaccinating the entire population before next summer. While developed countries like France with pharmaceutical industries will buy vaccines elsewhere, a country of modest size, with few natural resources, finds in itself the strength and intelligence to face the pandemic. Who does better?

We must hope that Cuba can quickly trade freely, trade freely, live freely, finally rid of criminal measures aimed at its exhaustion.

The new President of the United States, Joe Biden, has already and will sign several decrees restoring his country’s participation in the WHO. He should add one: the one immediately lifting the blockade imposed on Cuba.