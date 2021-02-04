France chose do not dictate a new confinement against the epidemic of coronavirus, although the situation “is particularly fragile” and “we must not lower our guard”, according to Prime Minister Jean Castex. Teleworking will be the rule throughout the country. The Brazilian and South African variants are worrying because apparently they can recontact and have reached the country. The British variant has risen “by 50 percent every week.” The risk is that she unleashes the new epidemic wave.

In a press conference with several ministers, the French premier again faced the press on Thursday afternoon, when criticism about the performance of vaccination increased. Six French out of ten “don’t have confidence in the government’s action in the face of the epidemic ”, according to a poll by Odoxa Backbone.

“This situation remains particularly fragile. These figures are what we must get used to. 20,000 cases per day and 1,600 hospitalizations. Six patients out of ten who are in our intensive care services are sick with Covid ”, specified the French Prime Minister.

Unlike other European countries, France has not suffered a new broad epidemic wave. “The figures are high but stable. The circulation of the virus has not increased. This is explained by the strategy that we have adopted in recent months ”, assured the premier.

The fear of variants

It is the British, South African and Brazilian variants that worry the government and hospitals. They have found four cases of the Brazilian variant in the Var area on the Côte d’Azur.

“These variants constitute a real threat. They are present in our territory and progress in terms of dissemination. In a few weeks, this part of the sick has gone from 3 percent on January 8 to 14 percent today, according to estimates, “said Prime Minister Castex.

“The emergence of this new risk has questioned us about the opportunity to declare a third confinement,” said Castex. Confinement can only be imagined as a last resort and the situation does not need it today. If we are forced, we will not hesitate to adapt our responsibilities. The objective is not to delay this possibility but to put everything in place to avoid it. We must wait, stay together ”, he proposed.

According to Castex, this fight will last and has not ended and “everyone’s responsibility” is needed.

With 20,000 daily cases, Castex invited the French not to leave the house for seven days, isolate themselves and help health services to identify contacts.

With serious criticism from the French about the slowness of the vaccine and the lack of doses, the premier promised that 70 percent of the population housed in nursing homes will be fully vaccinated by the end of March. 1.7 million additional appointments for vaccination will be made available soon. Half a million will be opened from tomorrow until the end of February and 1.2 million next week for the first injection until March. France will produce four vaccines in France: Moderna, from March, BioNTech, in April, Curevac it will have an authorization in May and Sanofi from June.

In schools there will be salivary tests and 92 percent of them give a result in 24 hours.

If a positive case of the British, Brazilian or South African variants appears, nurses will visit the patient systematically at home. But they ask that they avoid social contacts seven days later.

France continues in curfew. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said the controls “were intensified and will continue.” 177,000 fines have been issued for non-compliance. Inspections were especially intensified to prevent the operation of clandestine restaurants, where courthouse magistrates were found eating last week.

