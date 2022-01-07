Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

Nobody is allowed to leave their apartment: A volunteer brings freshly cooked food to an apartment building in the sealed-off city of Xi’an. © Zhang Bowen / Imago / Xinhua

China fears Omikron and is adopting increasingly strict measures. The residents of Xi’an, a city of 13 million people, are stuck in their homes. Other cities followed into lockdown.

Xi’an / Munich – The plastic bag full of food wanders along a seemingly endless human chain: helpers wrapped in white protective suits reach the bag from a small truck to the entrance of a residential building. The amateur filmmaker, whose cell phone video was making the rounds all over China *, could not follow in there. A scene from many from the sealed-off city of Xi’an, whose residents have practically only been allowed to leave their homes for regular PCR tests since the end of December. All 13 million residents have already been tested six times; this week is the seventh round of mass testing.

Otherwise, pictures from the official Xinhua news agency show an extinct city. It is reminiscent of the beginning of 2020 in Wuhan – the starting point of the corona pandemic *. Shops pack groceries that volunteers and officials bring to the people in the sealed off apartment towers. People load cardboard boxes from trucks. Photos show people sitting between carefully arranged plastic bags. Volunteers in white suits scoop up soup or carry bags of freshly cooked food into the houses. Others bring baskets of vegetables, oil, and soy sauce into the stairwells and knock on closed doors before parking. There are test stations everywhere with people waiting at the prescribed distance for their turn.

In total, there were almost 1,800 known infections in Xi’an as of Thursday. According to the authorities, the delta variant still dominates. The daily case numbers in Xi’an are now lower, but have fluctuated significantly recently. The chains of infection in Xian are not as obvious compared to previous outbreaks in China, warned Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist at the Xi’an’s Evening Paper’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention. “What is happening in Xian right now could also happen in other Chinese cities.”

China: Fear of Omikron – a few weeks before the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing

A few weeks before the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing *, China is afraid of Corona and especially the Omicron variant. Since December, China’s case numbers have not been as high as they have been since the beginning of 2020. On January 5, there were 207 for the first time more than 200 cases in one day. That doesn’t sound like much. But Omikron is the great unknown, even in China. Especially since, according to initial findings, local vaccines do not protect against Omikron as well * as the western vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna. Omikron is still hardly widespread in the People’s Republic. But Beijing absolutely wants to avoid an outbreak of the variant before the Olympics.

At the same time, the Olympics could, of all things, destroy China’s strict zero-covid policy * and thus destroy its own success in fighting pandemics. Tens of thousands of athletes and coaches will travel to Beijing and could bring the highly contagious variant to China despite all the precautionary measures. So far, the country had opted for strict isolation; Visas to China are hard to come by; the entry also for its own citizens with up to three weeks of quarantine. Since the appearance of the Delta variant, the authorities have shut down entire cities even in the event of minor outbreaks.

And now an even more contagious variant threatens with Omikron. That is why the planners are already gradually sealing off the Olympic sites. In the coming weeks, thousands of organizational employees, cleaning staff, kitchen staff, drivers and volunteers will be banned from all direct contact with the outside world. The 3,000 or so athletes, supervisors and media representatives who come to Beijing for the Olympic Games must also be in the “bubble” for the entire duration of their stay. They can move in sealed high-speed trains between the venues in Beijing and in the mountains northwest of the capital.

Xi’an: Complete lockdown for 13 million people

The lockdown, which has been in effect for the metropolis of Xi’an since December 23, is tough even by Chinese standards. While in the first few days it was still allowed to buy groceries every few days, now people are no longer allowed to go out. The entire city is cordoned off; no one is allowed to leave them. If someone tests positive in an apartment block, all residents must be taken to a quarantine center.

People are now dependent on supplies from the government, neighborhood committees, or other volunteers. At first there were bottlenecks. Thousands of people complained online from quarantine at the end of December about hunger and lack of food. “Can’t leave the building and it’s getting harder and harder to order food on the Internet,” the AP news agency quoted the post of a user from Xi’an named Mu Qingyuani. China’s Ministry of Economic Affairs then coordinated deliveries with six neighboring provinces of the affected Shaanxi province – whose capital is Xi’an. The organization of the deliveries has been improved, among other things with the help of many volunteers. For the time being, however, the complaints did not change anything about the tough regiment of corona guards.

The freelance journalist Jiang Xue from Xi’an described the first ten days of the lockdown in her online diary on the WeChat platform. The people in their residential complex exchanged groceries. When everyone was allowed to go shopping every few days, they brought fresh vegetables and meat for the neighbors. Courier services had been banned since December 21st, so that no one could order online. Everyone encouraged one another to persevere. At the same time, everyone was afraid that the neighbors would be infected somewhere. Because that meant moving to the quarantine center.

Nervousness before the Olympics: Covid restrictions in more and more cities

New sources of infection are already flaring up in other regions, especially in the central Chinese province of Henan with around 100 million inhabitants. The provincial capital Zhengzhou is having all twelve million residents tested for the virus this week. The city administration announced on Wednesday that this should “uncover infections hidden in the public.” There were eleven known cases at the time. Yuzhou, with a population of just under 1.2 million, reacted even more violently – after the discovery of only three symptom-free infections. All residents have to isolate themselves at home there, nobody is allowed to leave the city. Only ambulances are allowed to drive on the streets. Markets are only allowed to sell essential goods.

Other large cities in Henan also restricted public life on Wednesday and Thursday. A total of 64 locally transmitted infections with symptoms of the disease were reported in the province of around 100 million inhabitants on Thursday, after only four on Wednesday.

China: strict policy is successful – but it is still a long way from “zero covid”

In total, since the pandemic began as of Wednesday, China has reported 102,932 infections and 4,636 deaths related to the coronavirus nationwide. The numbers are therefore significantly lower than in the USA or Europe, for example. But Omikron could change everything. “How China gets through the omicron wave depends above all on the effectiveness of the vaccines there,” says Sebastian Ulbert, vaccine expert at the Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology.

China is vaccinating dead vaccines from Sinopharm and Sinovac, whose protection against Omikron is weaker than that of other vaccines, according to initial findings. According to Ulbert, however, the data situation is thin. Around 80 percent of the Chinese are currently double vaccinated with these. The approval of the Biontech vaccine, which is potentially helpful for boosters, has been pending for months.

China: Dissatisfaction with hard lines is growing – especially in Xi’an

So far there has been little resistance in China to the strict “zero covid strategy”. But meanwhile the complaints are increasing. Videos and posts of overreactions by the corona guards in Xi’an immediately spread online. A widely shared video from Xi’an shows a man beaten up by guards for trying to get steamed buns for his hungry family. The police later said the guards had apologized and had to pay a fine.

Two cases of heavily pregnant women are much worse. Both lost their babies because Xi’an’s hospitals did not accept them. A woman was shown bleeding outside a clinic; this Weibo post of her niece caused outrage on the net – until he asked for a report from the South China Morning Post disappeared, probably under pressure from the censors. According to the Post, the woman’s last PCR test had expired four hours earlier *. The general director of the hospital was suspended and other employees were relieved of their duties. The second woman lost her baby after a futile odyssey from one hospital to the next; no one had told her which clinic was responsible for her.

Zero Covid: Immense pressure on local authorities

With every outbreak, the respective local authorities are under massive pressure. In Xi’an, all officials were told that if they failed to reduce the number of infections, they would lose their jobs. Two senior local officials were shot because the food supply was not going well in their area. The head of the local center for big data was suspended for “neglect of duty” after the local Corona app collapsed twice. The fight against Omikron thus also becomes a political risk for local cadres. (ck) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.