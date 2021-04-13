W.e are in the middle of the third wave of the corona pandemic and it could hit us harder, even harder than the first and second combined. Why this? It had worked so well in Germany at the beginning of the pandemic last spring. In contrast to Bergamo, where we saw military columns drive the innumerable dead into the crematorium in spring 2020, we were caught between horror, fascination and expressions of solidarity. And we were lucky. Luck that the number of infections did not grow exponentially, luck that the contact restrictions took effect, luck that the weather situation led us out of the indoor areas and social life took place outdoors. Politicians at the federal and state levels were unanimous and the health authorities were finally given personnel support to get the situation under control.

Then we made a cardinal mistake: In the first wave, travelers had brought the virus from Ischgl to Glücksburg in the far north. But then we slept through the summer, and in the second wave there were again travelers returning, in addition to the large indoor events that allowed the corona virus to seep into Germany. A relaxed summer ended abruptly in a frosty autumn with rising seven-day incidences of over 500 per 100,000 inhabitants. The answer was a half-hearted lockdown, which wasn’t a lockdown and which robbed the people of the republic of the last nerve with its unpredictable end. Since then, the country has been divided on small-state regulations and model regions, and all of this only because of a zigzag course in federal politics that is based solely on incidences. Now it is to set up an amended Infection Protection Act, supplemented by a catalog of bans that is also mandatory for the federal states. And this one has it all: The catalog contains encroachments on fundamental rights of considerable breadth and intensity, which should automatically take effect when the seven-day incidence in a district is over 100. So far, the federal system has had a decisive advantage: it can act on a communal and social space basis. The model regions such as Rostock and Tübingen have shown the way.

So what speaks against nationwide measures? On the one hand, that the epidemiological situation with a weekly incidence of 100 in Berlin is different from that in Buxtehude. The fixation of measures on incidences does not differentiate a cluster from a diffuse occurrence, nor does it differentiate between a health department in Berlin and one in Baden-Württemberg. The situation is different depending on the hospital care, age, gender and living situation of those affected. Are the rising incidences a matter of asymptomatic individual cases with no burden of disease, of children and adolescents or of larger foci of infection, medical facilities, diffuse infections in private households or outbreaks in old people’s and nursing homes? All of this must be taken into account when deliberating on containment measures.

In addition, the discussions about nationwide regulations on containment measures distract from the most important protective shield against the coronavirus: vaccination. Because it works especially in old people’s homes and with vulnerable groups. We see less severe disease progression and lower mortality, even with the first dose. When it comes to protecting human life, the maxim of all efforts must be: vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate.