D.he Swedish Reichstag has given the government more power in the Corona crisis. On Friday, as expected, a majority of MPs in Stockholm voted for a pandemic law that not only enables the government to adopt more extensive measures in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, but also to sanction violations.

Matthias Wyssuwa Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

So far, the health authority in particular had staked out the country’s course and made recommendations. As early as Friday afternoon, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven announced binding restrictions on the number of people in fitness studios, shops and sports facilities. This should avoid crowds. The already applicable upper limit of a maximum of eight people who are allowed to meet in public spaces has also been extended to include private events. Fines are now also threatened in the event of violations. The law comes into force on Sunday and is initially limited to September.

Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said on Friday that the infection situation in the country was still serious and that the government needed more instruments in the fight against the spread of the virus. Sweden’s path through the pandemic had caused a stir because, not least because of the lack of legal requirements, it had primarily focused on education and recommendations. In view of the rapidly increasing number of infections, these had recently become stricter. The 14-day incidence in Sweden is 785, in Germany it is 319. In Sweden, more than 9400 people have died with or from a corona infection so far.