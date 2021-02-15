The first corona rapid tests should be available to laypeople from March. But the topic is trickier than politicians have admitted: In fact, what makes sense depends on what kind of quick test you do.

A.In March the new era should begin: then, the Federal Ministry of Health announced, there will be rapid antigen tests for everyone. Everyone can then test themselves and their loved ones for the virus. Many have been doing this since Christmas anyway, but well, everything needs to be officially approved.

Until then, however, everyone should be clear about the fact that the motto “tests for everyone” is not to be equated with the end of the chain of infection. At least not if you don’t test wisely.

Family Minister Franziska Giffey (SPD), for example, during a visit to a daycare center in Potsdam, where employees do a corona spit test twice a week, emphasized that “in daycare centers and schools, more children can be brought back to regular operations, and at the same time the staff can protect ”. If the antigen test is positive, a more precise PCR test can follow. Then the infected person would be identified.

But tests are a tricky business: The antigen tests praised by Giffey are only reliable for a few hours. An infected person can be negative in the morning and positive in the afternoon. The corona outbreaks in nursing homes, retirement homes and refugee homes in the past few weeks have only too clearly demonstrated how volatile the results of antigen tests are: Often only those who are already infectious are identified, and too late. Anyone who wants to make life Corona-safe with antigen tests would have to test so often that it would exceed the budget of many facilities.

To keep homes and schools virus-free, more sensitive PCR tests are needed. Their results last longer and infected people can be identified before they become infectious. Science has long since developed such tests. They are already being used in individual cities such as Cologne and Hamburg.

Politicians must now quickly provide the infrastructure that makes this clever testing possible across the board. And it must be clear to everyone which test is suitable for which purpose. Otherwise there is a risk not only of disappointment, but of further infections.