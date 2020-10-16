What if the promised vaccine doesn’t come? Do you then stick to the restriction of fundamental rights? Hardly anyone in the government engages in this mind game. The courts do. They are the guardians of proportionality.

The federal and state governments are lowering the threshold for stricter measures in German corona strongholds. These should take effect from 35 new infections instead of the previous 50. There are further tightening of the mask requirement and private celebrations.

I.In the fight against the corona pandemic, only one thing is certain: there are no incontestable truths. Ever since Covid-19 raged across Europe, the virus has taught us that self-confidence and self-righteousness are wrong. Above all, the opponents of the protective measures have never internalized this in itself banal insight. To this day, they pretend they know. Once and for all.

What about the government? It was the prudence of the Chancellor and the level-headed approach of the Minister of Health that had long made the majority of the population feel that the state was protecting them appropriately. Nevertheless, the rulers at the federal and state levels were not free from righteousness.

In striving to assert the protection of life as the highest good, they declared their measures to be without alternative, without considering that the lack of alternatives makes any debate pointless. Wolfgang Schäuble alone pointed out in April that there is only one absolute value in the Basic Law: human dignity. “But it doesn’t rule out the fact that we have to die.”

In the general self-assurance hardly anyone listened to the words of the President of the Bundestag. Instead, one relied on the Infection Protection Act, with which the spirit of the Basic Law was to be restricted. Every warning was brushed aside that such a law should in no way undermine the constitution – even if only for a short time.

The courts do. They are the guardians of proportionality. In the hodgepodge of contradicting expert opinions, they now remind everyone that the protection of health is not the highest good, but the spirit of freedom in the first 20 articles of the Basic Law.

In this sense, they overturned the ban on accommodation in Baden-Württemberg. In the Lippe district, a court has now even approved the resident of a nursing home, who demanded her basic right to freedom of movement against being forced to isolate.

There will be even more judgments with a similar outcome if governments do not find their way back to uniformity and continue to overuse the Infection Protection Act. Human dignity beats protection of life. In extreme cases, however, this also means allowing higher death rates.