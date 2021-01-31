Berlin and Brussels are working under high pressure to get back on the offensive with the vaccination campaign. But other countries are far ahead in the supply of the vaccine. Also thanks to Russia and China. Now two vaccination summits are to be judged.

D.he fight for the procurement of corona vaccine for Germany and Europe is becoming increasingly fierce. This week there was a scandal between the EU Commission and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. There is also confusion about the approval of the vaccine for the elderly. Brussels and Berlin want to clarify urgent questions at two major vaccination summits this week – on Sunday in Brussels and on Monday in Berlin. Is there any chance of getting a grip on the vaccination chaos? And when can you foresee when vaccination will also start in Germany? An overview.

How far behind is Germany now?

No doubt: Germany’s vaccination record to date is disappointing. Just 1.8 million people have been vaccinated so far, which corresponds to just under 2.2 percent of the population. In a global comparison, Germany, measured by the number of vaccine doses administered per 100 inhabitants, has now slipped to 13th place – and thus also looks pale in a European comparison. The front runners in Europe are currently two non-EU countries, namely Great Britain and Serbia. Both show the EU that with their national strategies they are much better prepared for their vaccination campaign than Germany. But the EU members Ireland, Spain, Italy and Poland also do better than Germany.

Why are others faster?

In Israel and the USA, the better supply of vaccines in particular made it easier to start vaccinations, but within the EU the argument does not apply – the EU Commission purchases the vaccines centrally for all 27 member states. Instead, the different vaccination rates in Europe also have a lot to do with who is vaccinated first. In Germany this has so far mainly been the patients in the nursing homes, in Italy the medical staff – which is logistically easier to implement. In Spain, on the other hand, in some regions vaccination is also carried out on public holidays and weekends.

In the case of the European vaccination champion Serbia, there is another reason: the country has also been using the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and the vaccine from the Chinese company Sinopharm for a few weeks. Both products are not approved in the EU. Nevertheless, Hungary pulled out and, following an order for Sputnik, has now also bought five million vaccine doses from China – a new ordinance from President Viktor Orbán has made this possible.

How much vaccine does Germany get?

According to the Ministry of Health, the federal government receives a total of around 242 million doses through previous EU contracts with manufacturers. Of this, AstraZeneca accounted for about 56.2 million doses, 55.8 million for the vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, and 50.5 million doses for the vaccine from Moderna. There are also around 37.25 million cans from a contract with the US company Johnson & Johnson and 42 million cans from the Tübingen-based company CureVac. The last two vaccines mentioned have not yet been fully developed.

Germany has also reserved an additional 30 million cans from Biontech and 20 million cans from CureVac via national contracts. But both Biontech / Pfizer and AstraZeneca are currently unable to keep their original delivery commitments due to production problems.

What is the dispute with AstraZeneca about?

Last year, the EU Commission made the decision in favor of the AstraZeneca vaccine relatively early: the contract was signed at the end of August – at Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the negotiators in Brussels took more time. The EU has pre-ordered a total of 300 million vaccine doses with the option of 100 million more from AstraZeneca. However, with 31 million cans, the company can initially deliver significantly fewer than the agreed 80 million. Production problems in Belgium are cited as the reason.

In the UK, on ​​the other hand, the manufacturer has apparently been able to meet the planned quantities so far. This is causing displeasure in the EU. After pressure from Brussels, the group finally published parts of the purchase agreement on Friday. In addition, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wants to connect with the bosses of several vaccine manufacturers this Sunday. At the same time, the EU is now obligating manufacturers to report exports of corona vaccines that have already been carried out and future exports to Brussels. The new regulation is intended to ensure that sufficient doses have been delivered to EU members before the coveted vaccine is exported to third countries.

What do the approval recommendations for AstraZeneca’s vaccine mean?

Regardless of the dispute over the supplies, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended AstraZeneca’s vaccine for approval. It can now be used as the third approved vaccine against Covid-19 in the EU for all adults aged 18 and over. In Germany, on the other hand, the Standing Vaccination Commission at the Robert Koch Institute recommends that the preparation should only be used in the age group up to 64 years, because the effectiveness has not been sufficiently proven in older people. It is still unclear what consequences this has for the German vaccination plans. It is conceivable that a large part of the medical staff who belong to the highest priority level could receive this vaccine primarily. According to AstraZeneca boss Pascal Soriot, the EU should receive the first three million doses next week.

What other vaccines could follow soon?

Further Covid 19 vaccines could provide relief in the future. In addition to the preparation from CureVac, which could go into approval in the second quarter, this includes the vaccine from the US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. Unlike the preparations previously available in the EU, its product only needs to be inoculated once, which significantly simplifies logistics. However, at 66 percent, it is less effective than other vaccines that are already available.

Hopes are also raised by the vaccine from the US manufacturer Novavax, which has recently shown an effectiveness of 90 percent. The EU Commission has been negotiating with the company for months, and a contract is apparently imminent. The vaccine is to be produced in Saxony-Anhalt, among other places – and could in future help ensure that Germany finally makes progress with vaccination.

