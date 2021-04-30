ofTim Althoff shut down

While the coronavirus is causing devastating numbers in India, other countries have nearly defeated the virus. One state is now planning to severely punish those returning from risk areas.

Munich – There is currently a bitter corona chaos in India. The government in New Delhi reports new highs at regular intervals, and on Wednesday the Ministry of Health announced a total of 379,000 new infections – a sad world record. Another 3,645 people died during the period. A total of 204,832 people died in connection with Covid-19 in India. Countries like the USA and Germany have already sent aid planes with important goods.

As if the course of the pandemic in India weren’t already worrying enough, the first mutants are already forming and are gradually reaching the rest of the world. Variant B.1.617 has already been spotted in Germany. The second wave in India is related, among other things, to the slow vaccination campaign – less than ten percent of the 1.3 billion inhabitants are vaccinated – and to festivities that were celebrated by parts of the population without Corona security measures.

Coronavirus in Australia: Hardly any new infections

Australia is in a completely different position. For months, only a low double-digit number of new infections has been reported there, the country is isolating itself strongly and has the pandemic well under control. The government is also acting extremely cautiously in dealing with returnees – and will now probably take even stricter measures. The broadcaster reports 9News: “For the first time in history, the Australian government could make it illegal for Australian citizens to come home in other countries.”

As early as next weekend, it could become a crime for an Australian citizen to enter the country after having been in a high-risk area such as India for the previous two weeks. The plans include sentences of up to five years in prison. Two Australians recently circumvented the travel ban from India and flew back home via Qatar.

Coronavirus: 9,000 Australians are waiting for their return journey in India

In addition to imprisonment, fines of up to around 66,000 Australian dollars are traded. Health Minister Greg Hunt could “do whatever it takes” with the new law to stop the further spread of the disease in Australia, the report said.

Currently waiting loudly Focus around 9,000 Australians in India on their journey home. Entry from the risk area was only prohibited at the beginning of the week. Return flights are to be resumed as soon as possible. (ta)