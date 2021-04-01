A.On Tuesday, the vaccinations against the corona virus are to begin in German general practitioners’ practices. 35,000 family doctor practices had ordered vaccine for the first week to the east, a total of 1.4 million vaccine doses, 920,000 should be delivered, said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Thursday in Berlin. “That won’t be a big step yet, but an important one,” he emphasized. 2.25 million doses are planned for the vaccination centers of the federal states.

In the first two weeks after the start of the vaccination campaign, the practices would only be supplied with the vaccine from Biontech. Then the vaccine will be delivered by Astra-Zeneca, and from the fourth week onwards, the preparation will also be administered by Johnson & Johnson. “It’s about speed now,” said Spahn. “Our goal is that every vaccination box that is delivered is vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

With the cooperation of practices, pharmacies and wholesalers, processes would now be established that would allow the number of vaccinations to be increased significantly. The minister called on citizens to keep appointments at the vaccination centers if they had already received one. According to a recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission, Spahn described as a precaution that the vaccine from the Swedish-British manufacturer Astra-Zeneca should only be vaccinated for people over the age of 60 because of a possible connection to thrombosis.

This measure will not lead to bottlenecks. In Germany there are 25 million people over 60, and the delivery of 15 million cans has been agreed for the second quarter. “We will find enough people who accept the offer,” said Spahn. The vaccine is good, studies in the UK have shown that it is even better than Biontech for the elderly. It is easy to explain to people that it should not initially be used for people over 65 because of the insufficient data situation.

The Biontech vaccine can be stored in refrigerators at minus 75 degrees for 120 hours after ultra-low cooling. He must be inoculated within this time. The pharmaceutical wholesalers emphasized that they were able to handle much larger quantities than those for the first few weeks and that they were able to ensure fair distribution. In Germany, tens of thousands of doctors regularly vaccinated their patients, said Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians. Despite the small amount, there will be a good start to the campaign in the practices.