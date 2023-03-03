Electoral political polls today March 3, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Young people say they are concerned about climate change and reject the government’s environmental policies: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Emg for the WWF on the day the global climate strike is scheduled.

According to the survey, carried out on a representative sample of the national population aged 18 to 34 by gender, educational age and geographical area in the period between 23 and 27 February 2023, eight out of ten young people (77% of those interviewed) say they are very or concerned enough about climate change.

Furthermore, six out of ten young people declare that climate change has an impact on their lives (58% very or quite), while 56% say they are engaged in daily actions to tackle the climate crisis.

Furthermore, more than half of the sample declares that they are committed to making more sustainable consumption choices, while 44% expect immediate intervention from the institutions.

Institutions that are rejected on environmental policies: for 63% of young people, in fact, the Italian government is doing little or nothing to tackle climate change.

The opinion of young Italians is clear in favor of renewable energy sources as a response to both the climate and energy crisis. In fact, 75% believe it desirable that all Italian energy is produced from renewable sources and 73% think that renewable energy sources are the solution to the energy crisis we are facing.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.