“The project in favor of the players and the coach of the Bastan Fc, Herat team, welcomed in Florence following the humanitarian emergency in Afghanistan. “This was announced by the Football Federation with a note.” An initiative promoted by the FIGC, together with Assocalciatori, Assoallenatori, the Municipality of Florence, Cospe and Caritas, and which was presented to the same players and the Afghan coach this morning, in the auditorium of the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano. “For us – the coach underlined with emotion, addressing the audience made up of representatives of the various partners of the project – it is a real honor and we are really happy to be here. I want to thank all the institutions and all those who are helping us “.

The initiative will consist of two project phases: the first which will concern the acquisition of autonomy through the learning of the Italian language, independence paths through local mobility and football practice; the second phase, which will start from 2022, will see the recognition of the qualifications of the players in order to complete the academic training in Italy as well as autonomy and orientation on the labor market and football practice.

The FIGC contributed with the supply of sportswear for entire families, while Aiac and Aic will cover the costs related to the activation of the Italian course, aimed not only at the four members of the team, but extended to entire families. The Aiac, responsible for the technical training and training of the players and the Herat coach – who will be enrolled in a basic coaching course – is also taking care of the first training phase of the group at the Federal Technical Center of Coverciano, in which through the Aic will follow the insertion of the players in a local team. Assoallenatori, in collaboration with the Lions Club Spinea, donated bicycles to facilitate travel around the area

“The Municipality of Florence, Caritas and Cospe play a fundamental role in this project – concludes the FIGC – which are promoting the processes of empowerment through the synergies activated in the area. Computers have already been made available for each family unit to satisfy study / work needs.