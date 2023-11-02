FIGC, Gravina’s “political” moves. Two hires on the right and one refusal from the Giallorosa team

The president of Figc Gabriel Gravina he made a double shot of the “market”, drawing from the politicsfirst hiring the daughter of the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti and now also the son of the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. The head of Italian football – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – it covers on the right. The latest new hire is Filippo Tajani, second son of the leader of Forza Italia: he is one of the very first beneficiaries of the great adventure of Euro 2032the tournament assigned to Italy shared with Turkey, which is not yet known in which stadiums and with what money it will be organised, but in the meantime has already begun to embark on resources. Tajani jr. will work in the department that deals with the European Championships 2032, with a contract (for now) until next April.

However, Tajani jr – continues Il Fatto – is not the only ministerial scion in the FIGC. Before him, Marta Giorgetti, daughter of Giancarloentered about a year and a half ago for one internshipthen confirmed to fixed term. She is responsible for organizing the national team’s matches at the stadium. For charity, two clues do not make a proof. If desired, there would also be a third party here, given that in the past it was located in the offices in via Allegri a relative of the former M5s minister Vincenzo Spadafora also passed through. Coincidences or not, the incidental role of employer of the children of two key ministers of the Meloni government helps to politically secure the seat of Gabriele Gravina, in a delicate moment between fools on the field and scandals outside. The No. 1 of the FIGC has overcame the failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup unscathedwithout a voice being raised from the institutions (ruthless instead with Tavecchio), and alone now it has been targeted by politics, or at least on one side of it. In the summer he was offered the role of federation of the wide field at Regional elections in Abruzzo between Pd and M5Soffer declined by the interested party, however indicative of his frequent visits.

