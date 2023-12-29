FIGC, the ultimatum to Serie A clubs: “If you don't explicitly declare it, you're out”

There Figc decided to declare war on Super alloy. After the ruling which established that there cannot be a monopoly of Fifa and UEFA for the football championships, President Gabriele Gravina he modified i regulations for registration for the next tournaments, putting the clubs on the spot. In the press release for the 2024/2025 National Licenses it explicitly speaks of “commitment not to participate to competitions organized by unrecognized private associations“. In the new 2024/25 National License system there is a clause, already approved in 2021, which tends to exclude from the Serie A championship any clubs that wish to join the Super League.

The statement reads: “Companies must, by the peremptory deadline of 4 June 2024observe the following requirement: deposit with the Lega Nazionale Professionisti Serie A, also by certified email, the application for admission to the 2024/2025 Serie A Championship, containing the request for granting of the National License and the commitment not to participate in competitions organized by private associations not recognized by FIFA, UEFA and the FIGC. Failure to comply with the peremptory deadline of 4 June 2024 – continues the press release – determines the failure to grant of the National License 2024/2025″.

